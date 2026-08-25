Dolly Parton, Country Music Legend, Dies at 80

Music icon and philanthropist Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80, according to the star’s family. Her nephew Bryan Seaver, who worked as her head of security for more than two decades, broke the news in a video posted to her official Instagram page on Tuesday.

“I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now,” Seaver says in the video. “I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my Aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean—sister, sis, aunt granny to one generation, and Gigi to the next.” Seaver does not reveal the cause of her death in the video.

The family’s official announcement reveals that Parton died “peacefully” in Nashville on Tuesday. “A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family,” the statement also says.

“Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.”

The family also asks for donations to be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in lieu of flowers.

This is a developing story.