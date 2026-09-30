Dolly Parton Sends Message From Beyond the Grave

Dolly Parton has delivered one more message to her fans.

The late country music icon’s new Life of Many Colors Museum opened in Nashville this week, and Parton welcomed visitors with a pre-recorded video.

“Hi everybody, it’s Dolly, and I am so proud to invite you to my Life of Many Colors Museum opening right here in the heart of Nashville at my SongTeller Hotel,” she said in the video, posted to the museum’s Instagram page.

The “Jolene” singer was dressed in all gold as she delivered her final message. @dollyslifeofmanycolors via Instagram

“This museum will be the largest museum of my life and career, filled with the stories, songs, and memories that I’ve carried,” she added.

“It includes all of the things that have helped this little girl’s dreams come true, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

The museum chronicles Parton’s extraordinary career through stage costumes, gold and platinum records, and personal memorabilia. The attraction also features prerecorded narration from the singer herself, allowing her voice to guide visitors through parts of the exhibition.

The emotional opening comes just over a month after Parton died at 80 on August 25 following a brief battle with cancer. Her family said she died peacefully in Nashville.

Her sister Stella previously said Parton had kept her illness private because she “would not have wanted her fans worried about it.”

This is not Parton’s first posthumous appearance. Earlier this month, she accepted the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award through another prerecorded message.

According to Variety, the award would have been given to Parton in absentia but was ultimately presented posthumously.

She was also honored at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, where Kacey Musgraves performed “I Will Always Love You” in tribute to the late country legend.

Last week, it was announced that Parton’s last-ever recorded song will appear on U2’s new album Carnaval De Luz, released on Nov. 2. The song, titled “Torn,” was co-written by Parton, U2 and songwriter Johnny McDaid. It was described as a “tender country song detailing broken family ties,” a press release said.