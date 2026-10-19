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‘STILL HERE’

Dolly Parton’s Famous Goddaughter Reveals Their Supernatural Encounter

“If you’re here right now, flicker the lights,” Miley Cyrus recalled saying before the alleged incident.

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Dolly Parton is still “here,” her famous goddaughter Miley Cyrus is telling her fans.

Cyrus, 33, who dropped her last name to be known by the mononym Miley, told fans she had a post-death encounter with Parton, who died from cancer on August 25 at the age of 80. During a performance at the Hollywood Bowl, the Grammy winner said in a video Entertainment Weekly obtained, “I know she’s here with me tonight.”

Miley Cyrus is kissing Dolly Parton's cheek onstage.

Cyrus wrote that Parton will be "an angel" by her side in her first statement following the star's death in August.

Getty

She explained, “I actually have a Dolly mannequin in my bedroom. She gave it to me for Christmas. It’s dressed like her; it’s built like her.”

She went on, “When I was by myself, I actually took my phone, and I played ‘Jolene’ for her on video, holding it up to the mannequin, and lit a candle. I put a flower down for her, and I said, ‘Dolly, if you’re here right now, flicker the lights.’” She added that she didn’t “say anything out loud, but the entire hallway started flickering.” The star’s fiancée and drummer, Maxx Morando, “can vouch,” Miley said.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus

Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, asked Parton to be his daughter's godmother after performing as the icon's opening act in the 1990s.

NBC

“He was there, but he didn’t know what I said,” she continued, “so I know she’s here with me tonight, and I’m feeling some of the feelings that I’m most afraid of, but having her here with me is getting me through, and having you here with me is getting me through. The show is for you and for Dolly.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the Global Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at Dolby Theatre on December 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Miley with fiancée, Maxx Morando.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Miley’s dad, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, asked Parton to be his daughter’s godmother after touring with the icon as her opening act in the ‘90s. She wrote in an Instagram post honoring Parton after her passing, “The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private, and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.”

Miley on Parton's death

Cyrus previously said Parton will be "by her side" after the icon's death.

Miley/Instagram

She added at the time, “What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have.”

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-PattersonEntertainment Reporter

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