EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Dolly Parton’s Nephew Fired From Estate After Death Reveal The shocking move went into effect immediately.

Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver, who announced her death in a video message, has been dismissed from his longtime position as the Parton estate’s head of security.

Seaver, the son of Dolly’s sister Cassie Parton, received a termination notice on Sept. 16 informing him that he and his security companies were dismissed from all of Parton’s properties, effective immediately, TMZ reported. New guards replaced Seaver’s security team at Parton’s main home in Nashville, as well as her museum, downtown residence, and warehouse. Seaver’s father, Larry, held the security role before passing it on to his son.

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Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced the country icon's death. YouTube/Dolly Parton

TMZ reported that Seaver is calling out Parton’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, and Pinnacle Bank, which have been managing her estate’s administration and operations since Parton’s death at age 80 on Aug. 25.

Seaver and his team told TMZ that they are “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions” Nozell and Pinnacle have taken regarding Parton’s properties. It is not clear whom TMZ spoke with specifically.

Composer and lyricist Dolly Parton attends the party following the opening night of "9 to 5: The Musical" in Los Angeles, September 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

The termination letter states that the DP Dean Trust, the private estate trust Parton established, controls Parton’s properties and professional business interests. Nozell stripped Bryan of his security duties, clarifying that his removal doesn’t affect his personal interest in the trust.

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“We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family,” Seaver and his team told TMZ, “and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much.”

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