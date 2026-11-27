Don Jr. Melts Down Over Lesbian Sex Scene on Thanksgiving
The president’s eldest son celebrated Thanksgiving with some pearl-clutching.
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Donald Trump Jr. had to turn off Netflix on Thanksgiving.
President Donald Trump’s eldest son, 48, called out the streaming giant on X after it posted a steamy scene between two women.
On the morning of Thanksgiving, Netflix posted a 16-second clip of actresses Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman making out in an episode of The Hunting Wives, a drama-thriller based on a novel by May Cobb.
The clip ends on a tender note as the two female characters, Sophie O’Neil and Margo Banks, profess their love for each other.
“This Thanksgiving plate,” Netflix wrote in the caption.
But Don Jr. was having none of it.
“What is wrong with you??? It’s Thanksgiving,” he wrote.
Trump Jr.’s response, which has been viewed at least 5.6 million times on X, swiftly triggered a Streisand Effect as users brutally mocked him over his indignation.
“Are those women too old for you?” one user asked, garnering 19,000 likes.
“Your father is a rapist who likes to grab women by the p---y,” another said, referencing the president’s infamous remarks about women. “Spare us the f---ing pearl clutching.”
“Do you think this is a religious holiday or something?” a third user chimed in.
Season 2 of The Hunting Wives dropped on Thanksgiving Day. The story follows O’Neil, played by Snow, as she moves to a fictional Texas town and gets pulled into the dark world of Banks, played by Akerman.
Both actresses appeared to ignore Trump Jr.’s outburst, focusing instead on promoting the show and their interview on the hit show Hot Ones on their Instagram accounts on Friday.
Brandon Zuck, a writer on the show, took it upon himself to respond to Trump Jr.’s tantrum through his Instagram Stories.
“Just wait til Season 3,” he wrote. “Anyway stream Hunting Wives.”
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