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TERRIFYING

Boy Band Legend Reveals Terrifying Ordeal as Jet Skids Off Runway

Donnie Wahlberg thanked God for saving him and his team.

By Meera Navlakha

Donnie Wahlberg has shed light on surviving a disastrous takeoff from a Las Vegas airport over the weekend.

The boy band legend shared a video on Instagram detailing the ordeal, saying that he and his friends were aboard a private jet that skidded off the runway at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport. Wahlberg, 57, explained that everyone was “OK” even though the plane “didn’t get up in the air and ran out of runway.”

Nov 23, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; American singer-songwriter Donnie Wahlberg arrives for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Donnie Wahlberg arrives for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Circuit in 2024.

Lucas Peltier/Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

“These pilots saved our lives and...I’m not sure how many fences we avoided, but we didn’t avoid the last one. But we avoided those trucks and heavy equipment and the dumpsters behind that,” he wrote in his caption.

“It was me and my team/friends onboard the aircraft. It was a rather intense few moments,” he added. “Thankful to God, of course, and to our incredible pilots who did an amazing job of keeping us safe and avoiding a serious disaster. The airplane did take some lumps—but we did not.”

New Kids on the Block perform during the 2026 American Music Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 25, 2026.

New Kids on the Block perform during the 2026 American Music Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 25, 2026.

Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

“Thank you to all the emergency personnel on the ground in Las Vegas! You all were absolutely wonderful,” the Boston Blue star also said. “All glory to God! By His grace, we are all OK.”

The plane, a Dassault Falcon 50, was headed for Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada. Instead of taking off, the aircraft skidded off the runway and into a fence, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The incident took place around 11 a.m.

Harry Reid International Airport shared a statement on X, saying there were no known injuries from the incident, which caused a temporary ground stop and flight delays.

Wahlberg and his team were in Las Vegas for New Kids on the Block’s residency.

In his emotional video, the actor and founding band member said, “God covered us.”

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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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