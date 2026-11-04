‘Dumba**’ Don Jr. Humiliated by ‘Daily Show’ Host
The late-night host had a hilarious take on the president’s oldest son.
The Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng humiliated Donald Trump’s eldest child after an embarrassing public blunder.
While campaigning on the eve of the midterm election, which the Democrats ultimately won by a landslide, Donald Trump Jr., 48, made a bizarre statement that gave Chieng plenty of ammo to mock.
Don Jr. opened for JD Vance at a rally in Swanton, Ohio, where he declared his disdain for the Democrats and their ambitions.
“They want to, what is it? Save democracy by destroying democracy?” he said. “They want to pack the Supreme Court. They want to make Ohio a state.”
The crowd in Ohio reportedly fell silent at this statement. Ohio has been a state since 1803.
Don Jr. then attempted to pivot swiftly, saying, “[Democrats] want to make D.C. a state, have a permanent one-party rule… They can do these things and get away with it all in the name of somehow preserving democracy.”
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As Chieng played footage of Don Jr.’s gaffe, the Daily Show audience erupted in laughter.
“Guys, look, we don’t always see eye to eye, but Don Jr.’s right. OK, politics aside, Ohio should not be a state,” Chieng responded sarcastically.
“It’s going to change the demographics of this country, and they’re never going to assimilate into our culture,” he continued. “Also, once a state gives us JD Vance and Vivek Ramaswamy, it should be at least downgraded to whatever Guam is.”
Don Jr. and Vance’s attempt to salvage their party in Ohio backfired massively. Voters ultimately chose Democrat Sherrod Brown over Trump’s thirst-trap MAGA candidate, Jon Husted. Democrat Amy Acton beat billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy in his bid for governor, a race plagued by disgusting campaign tactics.
Chieng called Don Jr. a “presidential son and dumba-- who somehow let Kimberly Guilfoyle get away.”
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