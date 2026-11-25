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Andy Taylor, the legendary guitarist of pop-rock band Duran Duran, has died at age 65.

The band announced in a statement that Taylor died peacefully on Monday, surrounded by family at home, after “a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer.”

“To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather. He was the rock of our family,” his bereaved wife Tracey said.

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Andy Taylor, and Roger Taylor in Italy in 2025. Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

Taylor was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, though he didn’t publicly disclose it until 2022.

“Andy faced the last few years with so much courage and determination. He never gave up, fighting until the very end, never losing his love of life,” Tracey said. “The kindness and support shown to him by fans from all over the world throughout his illness brought him immense comfort and strength, and for that we will always be grateful.”

Taylor is survived by his wife Tracey, his children Georgina, Isabella, Bethany and Andrew, and his grandson Albie.

Andy Taylor joined Duran Duran in 1980. Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

The iconic musician was born in Tynemouth, England, in 1961 and started playing guitar as young as age 11. He joined Duran Duran in 1980 and played a key role in shaping the band’s distinctive sound.

Duran Duran members Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, and Roger Taylor said in a statement that Taylor “was there at the very beginning of our story.”

“From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music,” they said. “His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed.”

Duran Duran members paid tribute to Andy Taylor in heartfelt messages. Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

The members also paid tribute to Taylor separately through heartfelt messages.

Rhodes wrote a poem that concluded, “Goodbye demon fire, live wire.”

Le Bon, for his part, said, “There’s a massive Andy Taylor shaped hole in my heart. It’ll never close up; I won’t let it. I will miss him & love him for all my days.”

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