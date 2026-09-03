Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Humiliates Dad With Big Move

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson, 22, has dealt her MAGA father, 55, a public blow.

Wilson is starring in the Spanish fashion label Desigual’s fall 2026 campaign, “Born to Disobey.” The campaign video features Wilson placing a helper robot, named DESI 84, in unfamiliar situations, culminating in a clear message about the limits of AI and robotics.

Vivian Wilson, 22, stars in Desigual’s "Born to Disobey" campaign. Instagram/@desigual

“The greatest rebellion is no longer about fighting against the system but about refusing to be part of it,” a Desigual press release said. “When everything invites you to obey, the answer is attitude, irony and the freedom to be yourself.”

Wilson is Musk’s daughter with his first wife, Justine Musk. As an adult, the model has distanced herself from her father and spoken out against his MAGA politics, changing her last name in 2022 to further sever ties. The Desigual campaign marks Wilson’s clear opposition to Musk’s AI enterprises, which include the chatbot Grok.

Wilson told PEOPLE she wanted to take a stance on AI’s impact on the fashion industry “because it takes jobs away from talented creatives while being detrimental for the environment.” She said Desigual was enticing “because of their more vibrant and slightly maximalist approach.”

“They are very ambitious in their creative visions, which is something I appreciate,” she added.

The campaign, starring Wilson, emphasizes AI’s limits. Instagram/@desigual

“Art is emotion through expression,” she continued. “Since emotion is inherently human, AI takes away any underlying intention and replaces it with plagiarized colors and shapes.”

In 2020, Wilson came out as transgender, prompting Musk to proclaim his child “dead - killed by the woke mind virus” two years later. Wilson has disclosed that Musk was an absent father and said he “relentlessly harassed” her for her “femininity and queerness.” Wilson has been financially independent of her multi-billionaire father since 2020 and told Teen Vogue last year that she rarely thinks about him.

“I’m not giving anyone that space in my mind,” she said. “The only thing that gets to live free in my mind is drag queens.”