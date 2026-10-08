‘EX FROM HELL’ Elon Musk’s First Wife Speaks Out on His ‘Suicidal’ Mindset Justine Musk said her ex-husband “thrives on chaos.”

Elon Musk’s first wife is speaking out about his “apocalyptic” mentality.

Justine Musk, who was married to Musk from 2000 to 2008 and has six kids with him, told podcaster Kara Swisher that “everything is life and death” for her ex-husband. “I once described him as somebody who can jump off the edge of a cliff and invent a parachute on the way down,” she said. “I think he thrives on chaos.”

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Musk has always had an "apocalyptic" worldview, his first wife and father of six of his children said. Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS

“If you listen to the language that he uses—and even taking into account that a lot of it is pitch; it’s performative—everything is very, very urgent,” Justine added. “‘We’re going to die.’ ‘The world is going to be destroyed.’”

Swisher, an expert on all things Musk, declared the predisposition “almost suicidal, apocalyptic.” Justine agreed.

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“He really lives with that pitch of intensity, and that’s the place where he feels comfortable,” Justine said. “And so if he’s too comfortable, he looks for that chaos, and he brings it with him, and he has a way of, of sucking you into it. At first, it can look a lot like excitement. It’s that intensity. I think he really needs that.”

Musk funded Trump's 2024 campaign. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The “method” behind the tech tycoon’s “madness” took center stage after he became Donald Trump’s right-hand, funneling nearly $300 million into his 2024 campaign.

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Justine warned the public not to underestimate her ex. “I always assume that there’s a method to his madness,” she said, adding that he does “A lot of sleight of hand; ‘Look over here.’ And then he is doing something” out of view.

The upcoming documentary Musk, from filmmaker Alex Gibney—also a guest on the podcast—alleges that Musk used nefarious means to swing the election toward Trump. Gibney revealed to Swisher and Justine Musk the moment he became afraid Musk would retaliate for the scathing film.

Justine Musk said her ex husband "thrives on chaos." Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“I was foolishly not scared at the beginning because it felt like a continuation of a lot of the stuff that I had done,” he said. “I had done an investigation in the Church of Scientology, the Roman Catholic Church, the guys at Enron, the U.S. government. So foolishly, I just thought, well, I’ll just do my thing” when it comes to Musk.

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“It didn’t occur to me, once Elon Musk essentially became the shadow president or had this weird symbiotic relationship with Donald Trump, suddenly, that was a different kind of power,” Gibney added. “And you realize that even the rule of law was not gonna save you.”

Musk has repeatedly attacked Gibney and his credibility, melting down about the films’ accusations on X. The Tesla CEO called the documentary “a hit piece.”

Musk made Gibney a target as soon as the documentary was announced. Yves Herman/REUTERS

Added Swisher on her own “concerns” about retaliation, “One thing someone told me, ‘cause I’ve been pretty hostile to a lot of tech people, is, ‘How can you do it?’ I said, ‘Well, they’re gonna have to shoot me in front of everybody. That’s what’s gonna have to happen here. So people can see. And that’s one thing or another. It’s not gonna be quiet.”

As for the former Mrs. Musk, Swisher said she sympathized with her more “personal” connection to Elon because of their shared children.

“This is like the ex from hell,” Swisher said.

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