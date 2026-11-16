BOW DOWN Oscar Hopeful Delivers the Year’s Best Movie Performance As a real-life actor battling a deadly disease while playing Hamlet, Andrew Scott is magnificent in “Elsinore.”

Art may have the power to heal, but its true purpose is to express and encapsulate the complexity of life. In Elsinore (Nov. 20, in theaters), Andrew Scott demonstrates full-bodied sorrowfulness and defiance tailor-made for eliciting theater sniffles—and, perhaps, for Academy Award podium speeches.

Evoking a profound anguish that’s intertwined with indefatigable hope and yearning, the 50-year-old star delivers a tour-de-force in Simon Stone’s biographical film about British actor Ian Charleson, whose desire to live was at once thwarted and made more urgent by his AIDS diagnosis. Displaying the range that has made him one of cinema’s most daring and electric leading men—a rank to which he’s been building for years, courtesy of Ripley, Blue Moon, and Wake Up Dead Man (not to mention Fleabag’s “Hot Priest”)—Scott is magnetically moving in this wrenching drama, no matter its frequent, frustrating desire to abridge his performance with an endless procession of montages.

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Andrew Scott stars as Ian Charleson Anthony Dickenson / Focus Features/STUDIOCANAL

In 1989, Ian is toiling away in the long, inhospitable shadow of his greatest big-screen triumph: Chariots of Fire. Best known for its iconic musical theme, that Oscar-winning film (and its tune) follows Ian everywhere, to vexing ends, since it’s done little to facilitate his aspirations of movie stardom and, in fact, has somewhat pigeonholed him. Relegated to making unsatisfying Italian horror thrillers and action adventures, Ian is an artist adrift. He’s also intensely aware that, at age 40, he’s running out of time to land the big break that will put him on the same professional level as someone like Daniel Day-Lewis, who’s currently headlining a theatrical production of Hamlet at London’s National Theatre.

Elsinore opens with Day-Lewis storming offstage mid-play in a news-making huff, and it’s easy to assume this calamity will give Ian the opportunity he seeks. Yet before Stone’s film gets to that momentous turning point, it focuses on his day-to-day joys and miseries with friends such as Sean Mathias (Matthew Beard) and Patsy Pollock (Billie Piper), the latter of whom is a casting director whose daughter Alice (Sadie Soverall) is unafraid to admit that she fancies Day-Lewis.

Johnny Flynn stars as Richard Eyre and Billie Piper as Patsy Pollock Focus Features

A gay man, Ian is gregarious and charming, sensitive and with a dry sense of humor. It’s clear immediately that he’s loved by most, albeit not all, as shown by his argument outside a café with famed queer-cinema director and former collaborator Derek Jarman (David Dawson), who chides him for publicly hiding his true self to serve a mainstream career.

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For Ian, however, what matters most is the work, and thus he’s elated when his agent calls with news that National Theatre director Richard Eyre (Johnny Flynn) wants him to be his new Prince of Denmark. Alas, the gig arrives at the very moment that, in a make-up chair, Ian first spies a small lesion on his temple. Since he already routinely checks his body with a hand mirror for telltale HIV spots, Ian doesn’t need an expert’s analysis to know that he’s contracted the dreaded disease.

Johnny Flynn stars as Richard Eyre and Andrew Scott as Ian Charleson Focus Features

Fortunately, at his first costume fitting, a sympathetic colleague gives him the name of a doctor who’s had success treating people with his condition—welcome news, given that his current physician’s habit of incessantly washing his hands during an examination suggests he’s less than totally open-minded.

Andrew Scott stars as Ian Charleson Anthony Dickenson /Focus Features

The homophobia of the ‘80s and the stigma of HIV both loom large over Elsinore, but Scott doesn’t portray Ian as a victim (even though, in many ways, he is). Rather, he portrays the actor as a fighter unwilling to let his infection derail the job he’s always coveted. To Ian, Hamlet is the part of parts, touching upon virtually every aspect of life, and he sinks his teeth into it, thereby earning the wrath of his new doc, Margaret Johnson (Olivia Colman), who’s vehemently opposed to him continuing in the play. Margaret believes that Ian should prioritize his well-being over his career. Ian, however, views art as his reason for existing, and his determination to embrace it—and the spotlight he’s long sought—is amplified by the fleeting time he has left.

Olivia Colman stars as Margaret Johnson Anthony Dickenson / Focus Features/STUDIOCANAL

As the stern voice of medical reason who reluctantly warms to Ian’s perspective on his theatrical undertaking, Colman provides sturdy support, and Piper is colorful and tormented as Ian’s BFF. In a single scene, Peter Mullan earns a tear (or two) as Ian’s father, who—learning, with wife Jean (Georgie Glen), about his son’s homosexuality in his hospital room—is torn asunder by this unexpected and tragic situation.

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Still, Elsinore is largely a one-man show. Scott imbues Ian with a wit and effervescence that’s never totally crushed by his unavoidable fate, and that vibrancy is the key to making his escalating deterioration (and staunch battle against it) heartbreaking. His Ian is alive both in front of an audience and in the throes of agony. Bold and sensitive, angry and compassionate, it’s a beautifully rich turn.

Andrew Scott stars as Ian Charleson Anthony Dickenson/Focus Features

While it on occasion resorts to having characters state, rather than dramatically evoke, its themes, Stephen Berseford’s script affords Scott numerous chances to shine. Stone, though, does a disservice to his leading man by repeatedly indulging in montages that chop up his performance into emotive bits and pieces. Whether he’s rehearsing with co-stars, friends, or family, commanding the stage as Hamlet, or struggling to survive a fundamentally unwinnable campaign, the director seeks to celebrate his subject.

Andrew Scott stars as Ian Charleson and Joe Locke as Nicholas in ELSINORE Focus Features

Nonetheless, his summary-heavy structure, as well as Stefan Gregory’s lovely if calculatingly soaring score, gets in the way more than it facilitates poignant engagement with Ian’s plight.

Considering that its most touching sequences play out in real time, Elsinore ultimately undercuts itself with manipulative editorial abbreviations. Even so, Mike Eley’s handheld cinematography creates anxious intimacy without ever feeling intrusive, and Scott’s vivid charisma survives Stone’s small formal missteps.

Affecting, even if its heartstring-tugging is preordained from the start and felt every step of the way, Stone’s film naturally falls short of the masterpiece at its center. Yet far surpassing last year’s similar Shakespeare-themed weepie Hamnet, Elsinore is a stirring biographical tribute to the “glory” of acting, the theater, and persevering in the face of formidable odds to achieve one’s dream.

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