Eminem’s Collab With MAGA Music Star Flops Hard
The song alienated the rapper’s anti-Trump fans.
Eminem’s new song with MAGA rocker Kid Rock is his least successful collaboration to date.
The Grammy-winning rapper stunned fans when he confirmed Halfway to Jesus. Kid Rock, a close buddy of Donald Trump known for his allegiance to the president’s MAGA cause, told fans to announce the song, “His verse speaks to something we’ve talked about, and that really needs to be heard: we differ politically and on other things, but we’ve stayed friends through it all.”
According to music charts, the message hasn’t reached many people.
“Heal My Faith,” released Oct. 17, did not make Spotify’s U.S. Top 50 and fell out of the iTunes Top 100 just a few days after its release. It appeared only once on a Billboard chart, reports Consequence of Sound—namely, Hot Christian Songs, where it only reached No. 38.
Kid Rock’s Halfway 2 Jesus album debuted at No. 10 on the Top Christian Album Chart.
The disastrous performance follows Eminem’s social media promotion of the song, with a message to peeved fans.
“Not about choosing sides, just choosing to make music with my old friend. Praying for all of us,” the rapper wrote in the post. When Kid Rock announced the new song as a jam session between two old friends, fans were incensed, pointing to the “line in the sand” the rapper drew between himself and Trump supporters in 2017.
“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line—you either for or against,” he rapped at the BET Awards back then, adding, “We love our country, but we f---in’ hate Trump!”
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Years later, the star campaigned for Kamala Harris in 2024 and introduced Barack Obama to Detroit rallygoers.
His longtime friend Kid Rock was busy campaigning for Trump’s side, performing live at the Republican National Convention and speaking and performing at several Trump-backed campaign events. He’s also been Trump’s go-to musician and drunken phone-call buddy since Trump’s re-election.
Eminem and Kid Rock’s relationship predates Trump’s rise, and they teamed up previously on Kid Rock’s 1998 album for the song “F--- Off,” and Kid Rock also appeared in Eminem’s 2013 video “Berzerk.”
Kid Rock said in an Instagram video in 2024, “Let me tell you, I love Eminem; we’ve been friends for many years,” he said then. “I don’t agree with his politics, but I do give credit to him…for standing up and not being afraid to be vocal for that which they believe.”
Despite their history, Eminem’s fans ripped him for the latest collaboration, calling it “spineless.” One wrote, “I will never take Eminem seriously again when he talks about politics,” wrote yet another X user. “What a f---ing disappointment.”
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