The star of FX’s terrific neo-noir tells all about the Season 2 finale, collaborating with Tommy Lee Jones, and potential plans for a third—and final?—go-round.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Tulsa, Oklahoma’s resident “truthstorian” Lee Raybon shone a light on those responsible for the murder of an inmate in last night’s finale of The Lowdown, and now that the show’s second season has come to a masterful end, star Ethan Hawke admits, “I can’t believe we pulled it off. I’m kind of high from it.”

Viewers undoubtedly are too, as the eighth episode of Sterling Harjo’s superlative FX neo-noir crime comedy was a satisfying capper in every respect, delivering drama, humor, and a moving dose of pathos, as Lee’s story made the papers (with help from his press compatriots) and he said goodbye to his father, Lee Sr. (Tommy Lee Jones).

Marked by a virtuoso reading of Dylan Thomas’ “Do not go gentle into that good night” by Lee’s old friend, Wendell (Peter Dinklage), and a subsequent diner get-together in which Lee’s daughter Francis (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) read a wrenching entry from her grandfather’s diary—a passage beautifully performed by both Armstrong and Jones—it was a perfectly bittersweet conclusion to a sophomore outing rooted in Lee’s fraught relationship with his paterfamilias.

Play Video

No matter Lee’s triumph, however, The Lowdown’s farewell leaves more than a few threads hanging, including corrupt local judge Jed (John Hawkes) and his ex-wife Eve (played, surprisingly, by Juliette Lewis), whose appearance in the closing scene suggests a promising path forward.

That’s not Hawke’s only idea for The Lowdown, which he reveals will likely last no more than one additional season (no official pickup announcement has been made).

“I think a third one would probably be our finale. We’d probably see it as a trilogy, so [the question is], how is he going to bring the corruption down? What’s the story?” Hawke says. “He’s learned how to be a father. He’s learned how to be a son. The third one would be, can he learn how to be himself?”

FX's The Lowdown -- "The Tower" Season 2, Episode 8 -- Pictured: Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon. CR: Shane Brown/FX Shane Brown/Shane Brown

Hawke continues, explaining, “What could he get done with all that he’s learned? Maybe he’s able to really wear the clothes and be the person he’s claimed that he is, and maybe he can catch a big fish and do something that he was proud of. That would be awesome.”

Should the show be renewed, he also imagines Armstrong’s Francis as a central focal point. “The biggest thing that I think will happen in a Season 3 is, Francis has been in a lot of ways the heart of the show, and [Armstrong] is growing up to be a really exciting young actress. I’d like to see her—and her and Lee’s relationship— develop. She’s going to become a woman soon. By the time we would do it, she’ll be turning 18, and I think she would get pulled into the action.”

While Jones’ performance was an unquestionable season highlight, Hawke and Harjo didn’t immediately set out to recruit him for the part of Lee’s absentee (and ne’er-do-well) father.

“We didn’t dream about cast members before we had the characters,” Hawke says. “That’s the important thing. It’s not like you think, oh, let’s bring Tommy Lee Jones into the show—he’ll fix everything. You realize, what do we want to say with the show? Alright, we really want to talk about fathers and sons. Then you go, who would be Lee’s father?”

Fortunately, convincing Jones to join The Lowdown was simple—for reasons no one foresaw. “We couldn’t believe it, man,” Hawke confesses. “We knew that Season 2 was going to have a big role for my father. There were hardly any scripts done, but we were dreaming through the outline, and Sterling heard through the grapevine that Tommy Lee Jones was interested in being on our show. He didn’t even know what an amazing part we had—he just liked The Lowdown! We couldn’t believe our good fortune.”

FX's The Lowdown -- "Leaving And Coming Back" Season 2, Episode 6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon, Tommy Lee Jones as Frog. CR: Shane Brown/FX Shane Brown/Shane Brown

Of course, Jones’ rough-around-the-edges persona did give Hawke and Harjo a momentary pause, “because now we were like, well, he might beat us up, and he might hate us!” Still, “it seemed a great sign that he liked the show, and we knew we had a great part for him. Plus, there was something so satisfying about watching Tommy Lee Jones walk into Hoot Owl Books. It felt immediately perfect.”

From the get-go, Jones and Hawke’s rapport is a match made in dramatic heaven, thanks in no small part to Jones understanding this genre tale’s subtle ragamuffin poetry—epitomized by an episode six scene between Lee and his dad sitting on folding chairs outside a storage unit, sharing a smoke in the midday sun. It’s a moment of serene lyricism that’s infused with understated weight, and as Hawke reveals, Lee Sr.’s hilarious lightbulb joke—a fantastic punctuation to the laid-back interlude—wasn’t originally in the script.

FX's The Lowdown -- "Hot Weeners!" Season 2, Episode 7 -- Pictured: (l-r) Eddie Spears as Mekko, Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon. CR: Shane Brown/FX Shane Brown/Shane Brown

“That light bulb joke was entirely Tommy Lee’s improv,” Hawke remembers. “And it shows you how smart he is, because that joke is actually an exact metaphor for our relationship. It’s a father saying to his son, if I’m here for forgiveness, do you want to change or don’t you? Or do you want to hold on to your anger the rest of your life?”

If Jones was ideally suited for The Lowdown, so too was Betty Gilpin as public defender and Lee love interest, Ginger Lafferty, whose constant exasperation with Hawke’s journalist and amateur sleuth gives the proceedings its crackling humor.

“What was fun is we finally had a character who could make fun of Lee in the right way,” smiles Hawke. “She could say things that the audience has been thinking about Lee for a long time.” Moreover, like Jones, “she fit this world so well because she really wanted to create Ginger as a mess as big as Lee. She didn’t want her to be the normal damsel in distress, or femme fatale, or anything you could put your hands on. She wanted to be all of it.”

FX's The Lowdown -- "Leaving And Coming Back" Season 2, Episode 6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Betty Gilpin as Ginger, Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon. CR: Shane Brown/FX shane brown/Shane Brown/FX

In the aftermath of two seasons, there’s no denying that Hawke’s Lee has grown as a man, a detective, and a reporter—the last of which is evidenced by his ultimate decision to collaborate (however begrudgingly) with his media peers in order to bring Tulsa’s villains to justice. Nonetheless, Lee remains wholly and irrevocably himself, and that balance between change and stasis is just the way Hawke likes it.

“He’s such a hot mess that he has so much to learn,” he laughs. “It’s unending. The well from which to pull bad behavior is massive. I think he’s learning a lot. But he shows up dressed as another person at the end, so he’s still up to no good.”

Whether Lee continues to transform is, as Hawke concedes, up for grabs. Yet should it materialize, he envisions a third go-round as “the completion of the hero’s journey” and, just as importantly, another fortunate chance to walk in Lee’s shoes, since, as he states, “I’ve been having so much fun making this show. This character is one of the best characters I’ve ever had.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.