A Guide to Every Wild Cameo in the ‘House Party’ Reboot

New Line Cinema’s House Party remake, in theaters now, has more celebrity cameos than one can count on both hands. In fact, one of the joys of viewing it with a crowd of people, as opposed to watching it at home, is getting to collectively gasp and holler at the bevy of famous faces who end up crashing LeBron James’ crib—or attending a separate “Illuminati” gathering.

It’s no surprise that so many celebrities would agree to appear in a reboot of the beloved ’90s cult comedy. One can also imagine that a basketball star as popular as James, whose SpringHill Company co-produced the film, was able to convince A-listers like Lil Wayne, Mark Cuban, and Snoop Dogg to give the relatively small-scale film a star-studded boost.

All of House Party’s cameos are brilliantly timed and help the film reach an exciting crescendo; I’d compare it to the opposite of a jump scare in a horror film. And while some of these guest stars were previously announced, there’s still a handful of delightful surprises for audiences to enjoy.

If you’ve already seen the film or don’t mind being spoiled, check out a full list of House Party’s cameos below.

LeBron James

In addition to producing the film, James plays a huge part in House Party, as protagonists Kevin (Jacob Latimore) and Damon (Tosin Cole) secretly plot a boisterous bash in the Lakers star’s mansion. When James shows up, Damon challenges him to a one-on-one game of basketball. If he wins, James will let him and Kevin off the hook. If he loses, James will call the police. You can guess how this ends.

Bill Bellamy

Robin Harris’ “Pop” had a much larger comedic presence in the original House Party. But seeing Bellamy, a huge star in ’90s and early aughts Black films, essentially take on the role as Kevin’s dad—even for a few seconds—is an absolute treat.

Kid ‘N Play

It would be a sin not to include the stars of the original House Party and its two sequels in some respect. And while they only make a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance at an Illuminati party, their presence takes the film in an unexpectedly wild direction.

Mark Cuban

No shock that this basketball team-owning billionaire is also a member of the Illuminati, according to this movie.

Big Sean (and Hit-Boy)

It’s no secret that James is a fan of Big Sean. In the film, the Detroit rapper arrives at James’ mansion with prominent hip-hop producer Hit-Boy. They aren’t given much to do except observe the party’s chaos, but it’s always nice seeing the handsome face of Ariana Grande’s ex.

Kid Cudi

The rapper has been flexing his acting muscles for over a decade now, and here, he gets to be more of a supporting character than just a cameo. And while he’s only tasked with playing a stoned-out parody of himself in this film, he does a pretty great job bringing the laughs. When Kevin and Damon discover James’ championship ring is stolen, Cudi takes them to an Illuminati gathering to get a replacement. Then, in an unexpectedly chaotic turn, he gets stabbed to death in a gladiator-style fight at the party.

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne famously had beef with James about a decade ago that has since been put to rest. He’s also a huge Lakers fan. So why wouldn’t he agree to have one line in this film?

Karrueche Tran

The Claws actress shows up for about three seconds in a pretty thankless cameo during the party. She looks great, though!

Juvenile

A party hasn’t really started until you’ve heard Juvenile’s 1999 classic “Back That Azz Up.” The Louisiana rapper shows up during a DJ set to perform the song, and even in a crowd of moviegoers, it’s hard not to move in your seat when you hear it.

Mýa

Early on, we learn that Damon has a huge crush on R&B singer Mýa. He ends up inviting her to the party in a disguised email, and for some reason, she finds his poetically corny message endearing. I can’t imagine the “Case of the Ex” singer actually being interested in such a goofy man, but the film is essentially a dude’s fantasy.

Tristan Thompson

Take back what I said earlier—Tristan Thompson’s appearance in the film is an actual jumpscare. Presumably, we’re supposed to find the inclusion of the NBA star—who’s probably best known for cheating on Khloe Kardashian—either extremely jarring or laugh-out-loud funny, as the film cuts to the tightest close-up of his face. Either way, no thank you!

Odell Beckham Jr.

Fortunately, Thompson’s nefariousness is counterbalanced by star footballer OBJ, who leans into his “himbo” schtick as a confused party guest.

Lena Waithe

The Emmy winner, known for starring in Master of None and penning Queen and Slim, earns one of the biggest laughs when she pitches a TV show idea during a smoke sesh. “Roots but backwards.”

Tinashe

Pop and R&B singer Tinashe gets to show off her Janet Jackson-level moves during the film’s signature dance sequence. Something about her appearance—just like her unassuming presence within the pop music sphere—is instantly funny. Nevertheless, she absolutely kills it on the dance floor, as per usual.

Anthony Davis

One can assume it was pretty easy for James to get his unibrowed teammate out of the house for a few hours to briefly appear in an outdoor scene.

Walter Emanuel Jones

It’s always fun when a niche childhood figure pops up in a comedy film, usually as some sort of gag. Likewise, it’s somewhat of a joke when the actor who played the original Black Power Ranger shows up to the party trying to meet “hoes.”

Druski

The internet personality, who you’ve probably seen hanging out with Drake, Lil Yachty, or Jack Harlow, gets to knock down a portrait in a hilariously tense scene.

Snoop Dogg

The West Coast rapper is of course in attendance, casually enjoying the festivities with a joint. Duh.