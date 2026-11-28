“It stresses me out, to be honest with you,” she told “Obsessed: The Podcast.”

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Michelle Collins finds it very difficult to watch The View more than a decade after she co-hosted the show.

“It’s riveting TV for many people. It stresses me out, to be honest with you,” Collins told Obsessed: The Podcast. “Especially nowadays with what we were just talking about, it can be a little bit stressful. I think Americans want to feel represented. They want to see, ‘Am I aligned with any of these people? Do they speak for me?’ And when they do, it’s great. And when they don’t, people get pissed.”

The comedian and podcaster, who is currently touring her stand-up show In Big Letters, co-hosted The View on ABC during its 19th season, from July 13, 2015, to June 3, 2016, before the network decided not to renew her contract.

The daily daytime talk show is currently in its 30th season. Created in 1997 by Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie, The View features a panel of women across the political spectrum who discuss and debate hot-button issues in politics and culture.

The View cast (L-R), Paula Faris, Michelle Collins, Raven Simone, Joy Behar and Candace Cameron-Bure, arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2016. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

ABC bosses axed Collins after just one year in their attempt to refocus the show around politics ahead of the 2016 presidential election (Collins is more versed in pop culture and social media trends). Another reason, according to Variety, was that executives believed her comedic hosting style detracted from Hot Topics debates.

In its three decades on air, the show has garnered a loyal fanbase and plenty of critics.

Michelle Collins (second from the left) was a co-host on "The View" for one season. ABC

Collins drew backlash for her controversial comments about nurses and for joking that then-presidential candidate Carly Fiorina’s face looked “demented.” She said the nature of the show lends itself to those kinds of slip-ups; the hosts receive little information during pre-show briefings, and much of what they discuss is spontaneous.

“Listen,” she said. “It’s a minefield of a show. It’s the kind of thing you put these women on live TV; you’re giving them like the most ultra-sensitive topics to cover. You are briefed in the morning for barely any time at all. They come in—the producers—you go over the topics, that’s it.”

“Oftentimes people mispeak,” she continued. “They say things; they’re maybe creating the thoughts on the fly. They’re trying to, much like I’m doing right now, trying to come up with exactly the point they’re trying to make. And while doing that, [they] make a mistake.”

Michelle Collins is a touring comedian and podcaster. Bravo/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Collins added that the show continues to generate buzz even after three decades because of America’s implicit sexism.

“A lot of people hate that there’s a show with women on live TV speaking their opinions,” she said. “So they see these women they love hating on The View. It’s truly a passion for so many people, waiting for a misstep or something so that they can tear them down. It plays into, I think, an age-old misogyny that has existed in this country since the beginning of time.”

The View is also likely rife with conflict between the politically divergent co-hosts, Collins said, though she doesn’t watch the show and is unaware of any specific problems.

Still, she said there has always been “tensions between the ladies.” As for her own interpersonal drama on the show, “I’ll save mine for my book,” she said.

“I do not watch the show, so I can’t speak to the dynamic happening between any of those women today. But I can imagine there’s some tension just based on some of the political opinions that they have,” Collins said.

The political factor might induce tension between the hosts, but Collins thinks their disagreements are what keep viewers watching.

“It’s kind of addictive in that way,” she said. “Everyone wants to be heard, and so they focus on that show to be heard.”

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