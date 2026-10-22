WHAT NOW? Explosive ‘Diplomat’ Finale Shows Patriots How to Defy Trump The most compelling show on Netflix just gave Trump administration officials a blueprint for dissent. WARNING: Spoilers ahead. The Daily Beast/Netflix

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is not one for quiet quitting. The Ambassador to the U.K. publicly tenders her resignation in the fiery fourth-season finale of The Diplomat, continuing the bombshell cliffhanger tradition with yet another unexpected twist. Suddenly, there are many job openings in the Penn administration.

One of the big questions in this season of the Netflix political thriller is an age-old quandary: How far will you go to keep your job or appease your boss? Kate has been using everything at her diplomatic disposal to sidestep the more troubling demands of President Grace Penn (Allison Janney). Unfortunately, by the time the U.S. delegation arrives in historic Lucca, Italy, for the G7 conference, she has run out of moves. Now, with World War III edging toward reality, negotiations are over, and Kate broadcasts her dissent to the world.

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The Diplomat. (L to R) Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn, Allison Janney as Grace Penn in episode 408 of The Diplomat. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2026 NICK WALL/NETFLIX

Even more surprising is that her husband, Hal (Rufus Sewell), steps down from his powerful position in the same televised arena, leaving Grace without a vice president and a lot of follow-up questions about why the Ambassador to the U.K., the vice president, White House Chief of Staff Billie Appiah (Nana Mensah), and Secretary of State Miguel Ganon (Miguel Sandoval) have all left Grace in the lurch.

Now, this is what it looks like to have a backbone.

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While previous seasons have ended with a car bomb, a dead president, and the theft of a Russian doomsday weapon, this might be the most provocative plot turn yet. Not only has Kate relinquished the role that gives the series its name, but Grace’s image is in disarray after Hal, Billie, and Gannon all walk out.

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Despite Billie’s assertion in the premiere that “the line moves” on what is acceptable, it turns out there is a point people won’t cross: U.S. warships firing on the British Royal Navy if Grace deems it necessary. That and Grace’s extreme actions against Kate’s right-hand man Stuart (Ato Essandoh), who is punished for using official State Department channels to register his concerns.

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Even though we don’t hear Hal’s statement to the press, it is safe to say Grace’s presidency is in jeopardy. After all, Hal knows where all the bodies are buried, setting up a juicy start to Season 5 with this expertly deployed mic drop.

The Diplomat. Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in episode 408 of The Diplomat. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2026 Nick Wall/NICK WALL/NETFLIX

In The Diplomat, creator Debora Cahn paints a heightened world while also drawing inspiration from the real geopolitical arena. Whereas The West Wing led with hope, The Diplomat depicts a more pliable power structure on both sides of the Atlantic, with characters like Kate finding themselves resorting to shady actions at the behest of the commander in chief.

Having Janney play the president turns a fantasy about who we might want to see in the White House into reality because who doesn’t love the eight-time Emmy winner? But Janney is not playing CJ Cregg—or someone with similar morals—and this is definitely not The West Wing.

Cahn has also been smart to avoid modeling The Diplomat’s president after one particular person. Rather than a hacky, recognizable caricature, Grace is terrifying because she doesn’t resemble the current occupant of the White House, and it is fun to watch Janney in such a thorny role. Still, steamrolling past protocol is now a familiar norm, and Kate is aware of it and trying to work around it.

The Diplomat. (L to R) Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah, Miguel Sandoval as Miguel Ganon in episode 408 of The Diplomat. Cr. Erika Kuenka/Netflix © 2026 ERIKA KUENKA/NETFLIX

Many steps are taken to get to the point where Kate finally says enough, highlighting how far people are willing to bend before it becomes too much. Tension escalates further when Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison dies off-screen in a helicopter crash in another gasp-worthy twist, as Kate loses her greatest ally in Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge’s (Rory Kinnear) cabinet.

Perhaps one of the most far-fetched aspects of The Diplomat so far is that there has only been one U.K. prime minister since the series began (there have been three in real life since The Diplomat debuted in 2023), but that all changes when Kate reminds Trowbridge of the dirt they have on him to bring him to heel. Instead, Kate’s not-so-friendly pep talk leads to his resignation.

Kate is so disturbed by this turn of events and her coercive (OK, blackmailing) approach that she gets repeatedly sick from acid reflux. Playing on our assumption that a woman puking automatically makes her pregnant (she’s not), the insightful plotting shows guilt eating away at Kate.

What makes this descent into questionable choices so compelling is watching Kate try to reject these orders but comply anyway, with Russell deftly capturing her growing concern as the season progresses—further cementing partner Matthew Rhys’ prediction that she will win an Emmy next year.

Having advisers who ensure the guardrails remain in place is paramount. “Loyalty by definition was an abdication of judgment,” Kate reminds Hal by quoting a past statement of his. Kate tries to protect the institution of the presidency, but her ability to serve and do the job to the best of her ability is chipped away by the time they reach Italy for the G7.

The Diplomat. (L to R) Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Allison Janney as Grace Penn in episode 407 of The Diplomat. Cr. Erika Kuenka/Netflix © 2026 ERIKA KUENKA/NETFLIX

The Diplomat adds personal stakes by giving their spouses roles within the administration—which isn’t as much of a stretch as it initially seems, given the real-world conflicts of interest. The Hal-Kate dynamic is one of TV’s best fail-marriages, with the fourth season cementing why they work as a couple. And even when their characters are poles apart, Russell and Sewell’s chemistry crackles. Whereas Todd ultimately agrees with his wife’s choices (even if his facial expressions suggest otherwise in the finale), Hal ditches his dream job after Kate takes a stand.

Kate isn’t one to bail even though Grace has given Kate a laundry list of reasons to quit, but it is the violation of the Foreign Services Act that tips Kate over the edge. Stuart uses the official channel to raise concerns about the warship plan, which then bubbles up the ranks to Billie and Gannon. They both agree with Stuart, which doesn’t go over well when they raise their issues to Grace.

Having these conversations in formalwear, with a romantic Tuscan backdrop, adds to the drama as Kate comprehends the weight of Grace recalling Stuart to Washington, D.C., as punishment. It is worse than firing him, because he is now stuck in employment limbo with no legal options.

Eroding the framework that lets State Department employees register dissent without fear of recall shows Grace has lost all sense of reason, and her leadership is tyrannical. If staffers don’t have the freedom to disagree, there is no longer any moving of the line: it is stuck in dictatorship.

Firing the first verbal shot is an act of bravery by Kate that inspires Billie, Gannon, and then Hal. Kate pushes open the double doors into unemployment like Aragorn returning from the dead in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. But when Hal exits, Kate sees where the power lies. While Grace has warships, Kate’s weapon is her voice; it doesn’t matter if she has a job or not.

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