STILL WATCHING? Exposed MAGA Comedian Lands Huge New Netflix Special It’s yet to be seen whether the comedian will address his decision to cozy up to MAGA.

MAGA-friendly comedian Nate Bargatze is ready to step back into the spotlight.

Bargatze hosted the 2025 Emmys and built a reputation for clean comedy before he was caught schmoozing with prominent MAGA figures at President Donald Trump’s birthday spectacular, a UFC cage match on the White House lawn in June.

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The self-proclaimed “not political” comedian grinned in photos alongside Trump loyalists like Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Arkansas’ right-wing governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Nate Bargatze, Cheryl Hines and husband Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. make the scene at Donald Trump's 80th birthday bash. Cheryl Hines/Instagram

Now, Bargatze is foisting himself onto Netflix on Nov. 24 for his fourth hour-long solo special, Good for Nathan.

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“Fresh off the Guinness World Record for most tickets sold on a stand-up comedy tour, the beloved master of the deadpan story is back, this time questioning fitness trackers, smart stoves, the brilliance of food delivery and much more,” Netflix’s press release said.

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Bargatze holds the world record for most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour for his 2026 “Big Dumb Eyes World Tour.” He filmed Good for Nathan in Fort Worth, Texas.

Nate Bargatze poses with Joe Rogan and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Instagram/screengrab

The trailer opens with clips of a stadium of cheering fans, the audience delivering a standing ovation, and Bargatze, backlit in gold, high-fiving his way through a tunnel of admirers.

“Thank you so much,” Bargatze says in the trailer. “That’s unbelievable. The show will not be as good as that.”

The trailer continues with the comedian musing over stoves, discussing the impact of technology, and asking, “How many chickens can fit inside of a horse?”

Bargatze is back for his fourth hour-long Netflix solo special. Netflix

Bargatze, whose net worth is an estimated $40 million, stayed silent on social media about attending Trump’s birthday blowout. His MAGA celebrity buddies, though, didn’t hesitate to share photos arm-in-arm with the profanity-free comedian. Bargatze still hasn’t publicly addressed his attendance, though he received an onslaught of blowback online.

“I get asked a lot about how you come up with material,” Bargatze said in his trailer. “What I do is when I wonder something, I just don’t look it up.”

“It’s that easy,” he concluded. ”Comedy is that easy."

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