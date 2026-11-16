GOING DOWN Fallon Hands Trump Goon Brutal New Nickname Over Flight Chaos The transportation secretary and former MTV star has had a rough weekend.

Jimmy Fallon has given Trump’s transportation chief a new nickname after the FAA’s extraordinary disaster grounded flights nationwide.

The late-night host brutally mocked Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for failing to control the chaos that engulfed airports across America. On Friday, “thousands of flights were canceled, and millions of people were stranded,” Fallon explained, citing a nationwide ground stop and one of the worst aviation crises since the September 11, 2001, attacks.

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Duffy, 55, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, 49, desperately attempted to soothe fears at a White House press conference, which Fallon recreated with comedians on Sunday night’s show.

Sean Duffy and Markwayne Mullin lookalikes on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Fallon’s Duffy and Mullin doppelgängers reimagined the disastrous media appearance in the sketch, which began with them childishly blaming each other for the communications issue that led to the FAA’s ground stop order. Midway through the sketch, Duffy 2.0 revealed his brutal new nickname: “Airplane Ken.”

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“Look, I’m a former Real World / Road Rules reality-TV contestant who is wearing this stupid little jacket like I’m Airplane Ken,” said the Duffy doppelgänger.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin briefed reporters after the nationwide aviation disaster. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Duffy was formerly a fixture on MTV’s Real World: Boston. He attempted to reignite his reality TV career with The Great American Road Trip, a family-focused doc released this past summer that was hit by savage reviews.

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Meanwhile, Fallon’s version of Mullin announced, “And I’m a former UFC fighter who’s been hit in the head so many times, my brain issued a nationwide ground stop for my thoughts.”

“I’m not sure you guys are inspiring a lot of confidence from the American people here,” Fallon responded.

On Friday, the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety" following the agency's earlier report of serious air traffic control communications issues. Marco Bello/REUTERS

The sketch continued with the fake administration officials unable to answer Fallon’s questions about the issue—mirroring their real-life interactions with the press.

“Did this communications outage have anything to do with the Microsoft Outlook outage from the day before?” asked Fallon.

“We don’t know, Jimmy,” Airplane Ken said. “I mean, people have tried explaining it to us, but we don’t understand a word they’re saying.”

“I mean, I really can’t stress enough how out of our depth we are here,” he continued. “You know, just staggeringly unqualified.”

Live flight tracking as FAA declares nationwide ground stop for all aircraft on Nov. 13, 2026. FlightAware

The two administration goons were also roasted by SNL over the weekend.

“Sean Duffy said the whole situation was the result of a contractor upgrading copper wire to fiber optic cable,” said Weekend Update host Colin Jost. “So one guy switched out one wire and took out all planes? I think that’s literally a scene from the movie Airplane!”

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