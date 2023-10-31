‘FBoy Island’ Needs to Bring the Silly Games Back

Has anyone else noticed that FBoy Island seems a little more... predictable of late? Sure, there was that early-season twist, with a couple of famous FBoys (and one former Nice Guy) joining the cast. But apart from that, the four episodes we’ve seen so far from Season 3 have lacked some of the salty chaos that used to define the show.

Perhaps it’s the move to CW, or maybe the fourth-episode slump I felt while watching this week’s episode is just what happens when a buzzy new dating show settles into its third season. But like a broadcast-budget Carrie Bradshaw in a neon bikini, I gotta say, I can’t help but wonder: What if the real reason I’m feeling a bit bored is because they got rid of those silly games contestants used to play?

I’ll be the first to admit that I didn’t appreciate these games enough until they were gone. Host and comedian Nikki Glaser never misses a chance to needle her Boys, and it was during the games that she always seemed to have the most fun—like pushing men to spill their deepest truths with the threat of hot peppers in a game of “Truth or Burn.” But so far, four episodes into this new season, we have yet to see even one game—unless you count the lightning round of greetings at the very beginning, which I do not. Glaser is still in fine form, but doing away with these games has left her with a far more generic job than when she started.

Gone, too, it seems, are the Nice Guy Grotto and Limbro—where eliminated Nice Guys and FBoys used to sit around and await a possible second chance in the sun. I’ll admit, I miss these features less than the games. But without them, FBoy Island feels even less discernible from its counterparts on other networks and platforms.

This week’s proceedings were pretty ho-hum; apart from one mini-blowout, there was little drama to speak of, and we don’t even see who got the boot during the elimination ceremony until next week. (Literally, why?!?!) Still, at least we do get to watch one person make a real fool of himself—and for this week, at least, it’ll have to do.

For once, Daniella Grace and Hali Okeowo are actually having a pretty drama-free week. Daniella takes basketball player CJ on a date to what might be the most gorgeous court in the entire world (truly, check out that canopy!) while Marquies is still yammering on about how all his “eggs” are now in Daniella’s “basket” after his brother, former FBoy Mercedes, joined the cast and started dating his first flame, Hali. Meanwhile, Hali asks opera singer Keith and his very low voice out for a mostly boring date in which the two both revealed they’d previously had relationships with a member of the same sex. (Speaking of which—queer FBoy Island when????)

Over in Katie’s cove, however, things just keep getting spicier. Her fellow comedian Marco, a perennial heel, just can’t help but stir up drama with another player.

Katie chooses Vince for a one-on-one date this week, and while Marco insists that he’s not jealous—“He’s gonna do her taxes or some shit”—he sure does seem a little bothered when Vince comes back to tell the guys that after his amazing date with Katie, it’s “game over” for anyone else who might want to date her.

Coming from almost any other guy on the island, Vince’s comment might’ve seemed like some Axe-scented FBoy nonsense. But given how open he’s been about his lack of confidence in this game, Vince’s end-of-date victory lap mostly felt like a cute (if dorky) self-pat on the back. Too bad the other guys (or at least Marco) didn’t see it that way. Predictably, Marco decides this is information Katie needs to hear—so during the cocktail party, he rounds up fellow contestants Jonathan and Keem to help him tell Katie.

Incredibly, the gentlemen decide to approach while Vince and Katie are still talking. But then it all falls apart: Keem bails before Marco even starts talking, convinced that he’s trying to set him up, and Jonathan also declines to back Marco up. Katie wisely decides none of this nonsense is her business, gets up, and leaves.

Marco is, of course, convinced that Keem didn’t, in his words, “keep it gangsta,” but Keem remains unbothered. As he puts it to Marco, “I beat you at your own game. Just take the loss.”

In the end, Katie put Marco and Jonathan on the chopping block. Daniella’s got Marqueies and Danny in her sights, while Hali chose Evander and Pierce. As much as I wish they’d shown us who goes home, it appears we might have some silliness on our hands at this ceremony—at least, if the season preview is to be believed. Even more enticing, it appears we’re going to start digging through these guys’ social media accounts. Let us all brace for maximum messy impact, because there’s no way all these men are really Nice Guys on the ’gram. With any luck, all of this will come out in some kind of ridiculous little game.