By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Way back in 2000, Meet the Parents helped establish Ben Stiller as the king of cringe comedy. A quarter of a century later, the star doesn’t seem to have evolved past his trademark bumbling, awkward persona—and neither has his signature film franchise.

Focker-In-Law (Nov. 25, in theaters) is the first entry in Stiller and Robert De Niro’s domestic-doofus saga since 2010’s dreary Little Fockers. And it will surprise few that the series has no gas left in its tank. Adding Ariana Grande to the mix in a futile attempt to appeal to younger audiences, John Hamburg’s film is a retread that’s so lifeless, you can practically smell its fetid stench coming off the screen.

Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande Atsushi Nishijima/Universal Pict/Atsushi Nishijima/Universal Pictures

Greg Focker (Stiller) has graying hair, but in every other respect he’s the same inept clown who first tried to convince his ex-CIA father-in-law, Jack Byrnes (De Niro), that he was a suitable match for Jack’s daughter Pam (Teri Polo). Because Jack is turning 80, Greg and Pam fly to visit him for his birthday party. On the way there, however, Greg is impatient waiting for the bathroom and tries to sneak into the first-class lavatory—a decision that, before he’s even made it, is unmistakably destined for catastrophe.

That materializes when Greg tries to hide from a strict flight attendant and ends up making a mess in the seat occupied by Olivia Jones (Grande), whose dismay at Greg’s behavior leads to a crotch pat-down that’s all the more groan-worthy for playing out in tepid fashion.

Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) and Olivia Jones (Ariana Grande) in Focker-in-Law Universal Studios and Paramount /Universal Studios and Paramount

This will continue for the remainder of Focker In-Law, whose uncomfortable situations are foreseeable from an ocean away. Writer/director Hamburg knows the beats required by his material but executes them listlessly, and the fact that Greg is clueless that Olivia is his son Henry’s (Skylar Gisondo) new girlfriend is emblematic of a venture that preemptively undercuts most of its jokes.

Greg babies his daughter Samantha (Beanie Feldstein), who’s traveling with her beau Eduardo (Eduardo Franco), and he does with Henry, whom he greets with kisses on the mouth, calls “Wee-Wee,” and helicopter-parents at every turn. Picking Henry up at the airport, Greg is stunned to learn that Olivia is joining them for the festivities.

Eduardo Villalobos (Eduardo Franco), Samantha Focker (Beanie Feldstein) and Pam Focker (Teri Polo) in Focker In-Law. Atsushi Nishijima/Universal Pict/Atsushi Nishijima/Universal Pict

Once at the house, they continue to get off on the wrong foot, starting with preparations for Jack’s big feast that ends with Olivia as the hero and Greg as the fool. As for Jack, he’s become a fitness-obsessed vegan who’s astonishingly lax with Henry and Olivia about the very house rules he tormented Greg with decades earlier, giving Stiller opportunities to make open-mouthed, flummoxed, frustrated faces.

If there’s a saving grace to Focker-In-Law, it’s that Greg isn’t still insecure and nervous around Jack. Unfortunately, this isn’t because the film has a new idea in its head; rather, it’s just that it makes the source of Greg’s ire Olivia, who’s both an executive coach and a former FBI hostage negotiator—professions that put her in good stead with Jack.

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro Atsushi Nishijima/Universal Pict/Atsushi Nishijima/Universal Pictures

Greg can’t stand that Grande’s interloper is so quickly welcomed into the clan and, moreover, that she not-so-subtly dislikes his interfering in Henry’s life. Their conflict—and its ramifications for Greg’s bond with Henry—is the inert heart of this tiresome affair.

During the course of Focker-In-Law, Greg and Olivia square off in the kitchen and on a bike path—the latter of these complete with Greg doing Jack’s menacing eye-pointing gesture—and Greg convinces Jack to give her his famous lie detector test in order to ascertain if she’s honest (and worthy of being granted entry into Jack’s Circle of Trust).

That Hamburg wants to revisit the franchise’s most popular scenarios is dull, yet it’s no more unimaginative than the other situations he concocts. As soon as a narrative detail is introduced, it’s all too easy to surmise how it’s going to be used down the road, and that obviousness—be it with regard to Jack’s German Shepherd, who only dislikes Greg, or his beloved cat Mr. Jinx, who’s now deceased and stuffed—is the death knell for humor.

Henry Focker (Skyler Gisondo) and Olivia Jones (Ariana Grande) in Focker In-Law. Atsushi Nishijima/Universal Pict/Atsushi Nishijima/Universal Pictures

Asked to be less grouchy and intimidating than before, De Niro feels like an afterthought in Focker-In-Law, and that goes double for Polo, Feldstein, and Blythe Danner as Jack’s wife Dina. Gisondo, meanwhile, is stuck playing a plot device, and Owen Wilson merely rehashes his prior performance—to zero effect—as Kevin Rawley, Pam’s ex, who single-handedly parents two creepy Stepford children.

Stiller and Grande are the primary stars of Focker-In-Law, so the film avoids dramatizing the big moment that is its second-half focus to prioritize their protagonists’ relationship. Grande, however, can’t compensate for Olivia’s tame construction. Despite being a supposedly formidable “puppet-master” with a “special set of skills,” she comes across as unthreatening and, therefore, too bland to instigate real pandemonium.

In her dynamic with Greg, she’s just a wan female stand-in for Jack, lacking the over-the-top personality that might have energized this endeavor.

Ben Stiller as Greg Focker in Focker In-Law. Universal Pictures and Paramount/Universal Studios and Paramount

It’s Stiller’s lethargy, though, which truly dooms Focker In-Law. Whether that’s the byproduct of Hamburg’s lackluster script or the actor’s own boredom with reprising his bread-and-butter schtick isn’t wholly clear, and ultimately, the answer is probably both.

Having suffered through such shenanigans myriad times before, the headliner simply goes through the motions, epitomized by his big scenes—an inapt serenade of Jack; a dog attack that focuses on his rear end—which he tackles with notable sluggishness.

The 16-year gap between this installment and its predecessor, during which there was no clamor for a return engagement, is proof that even the franchise’s biggest fans were content to consider the Focker/Byrnes case closed. That’s not to say that, on the strength of IP familiarity alone, viewers won’t turn out for Focker-In-Law.

Nonetheless, given this fourquel’s bleakness, it’s inarguable that everyone involved in this once-thriving series would be better served doing anything focking else.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.