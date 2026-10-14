THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM Former ‘Good Morning America’ Stars Get Married The former ABC anchors quietly said “I do” in Arkansas, nearly four years after their messy exit from daytime TV. Getty

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept their wedding a secret for almost a month.

The former GMA3 co-hosts, who went public with their romance in 2022, wed in Arkansas, according to a marriage license obtained by People.

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Robach, 53, and Holmes, 49, exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony in Arkansas’ Washington County on Sept. 19.

The couple had filed for the license only a day earlier, according to the document, which county clerks registered on Oct. 13.

T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach. Getty

The location was no accident.

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Holmes is an Arkansas native from West Memphis and a University of Arkansas graduate.

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It’s the third time they’ve walked down the aisle. Robach split from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue in 2023, ET reported, before that she was married to Tim McIntosh, with whom she has daughters Ava and Annalise. Holmes settled his divorce from attorney Marilee Fiebig, with whom he has a daughter, Sabine, in October 2023, according to ET. His first marriage, to journalist Amy Ferson, ended in 2007. They share daughter Brianna and son Jaiden.

A source told People that their romance didn’t begin until their marriages ended. In a soap-opera twist, Shue and Fiebig went on to date each other after bonding over their splits, multiple sources told People in 2023.

Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes. Getty

The couple kept the details of their wedding confidential. When they revealed their engagement on their Amy & T.J. podcast in October 2025, Holmes said they wanted to share it “before anybody else was able to,” admitting they had “learned that lesson” in the past, per People.

In May, they told Giuliana Rancic on her podcast, Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast, that they had picked a date but wouldn’t reveal it publicly.

“This will be our third marriage, both of us,” Robach explained, adding that they hoped to “maximize the amount of time we have together.”

On the podcast in 2024, Robach said she had pitched something even more spur-of-the-moment: “Justice of the peace. Vegas.”

Robach was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2013, after an on-air mammogram for Good Morning America uncovered a malignant lump.

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Robach underwent a double mastectomy, chemotherapy, and breast reconstruction, and more than a decade after her 2013 diagnosis, she says cancer “never leaves you” mentally even once doctors declare patients cancer-free.

Robach and Holmes co-hosted GMA3 from 2020 until ABC pulled them off the air in December 2022, after the Daily Mail published photos revealing their romance.

The network announced their exit in January 2023, saying “it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” Deadline reported.

The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for Robach and Holmes for comment.

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