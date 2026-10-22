NOT QUITE Trumpworld Insider Reveals President’s Embarrassing ‘Jesus’ Error The one-time aide was telling a story from her first day on the job. Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

View host Alyssa Farah Griffin, an aide in the first Trump administration, said her former boss had an embarrassing theory about Jesus Christ’s real name.

Griffin, 37, revealed the humiliating flub in a post on X. Replying to a user who wondered what the “H” in Jesus H. Christ stood for, Griffin shared, “Hand on my heart, my first day at the White House, Trump asked me if I knew what the ‘H’ stood for. I said no. He said, Horatio.” She added, “I think about that at least once a week. 😭”

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Alyssa Farah Griffin resigned from the Trump administration after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the most widely accepted historical theory for Jesus’ middle initial is that in the early Christian church, the first three letters of Jesus’ name in Greek were written as ΙΗΣ or IHS—which sparked confusion in Latin-speaking translations that frequently misread the “divine monogram” as the Latin letter H.

Folklore suggests the “H” became a stand-in for “Harold,” over time, after people regularly misheard the “Hallowed be thy name” part of “The Lord’s Prayer.”

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Griffin, a Republican former media strategist who also worked for Mike Pence and Mark Meadows and served as Pentagon press secretary, became The View’s resident conservative co-host in 2022, when she filled the spot left by Meghan McCain when she departed the year before. Griffin’s X post follows her 2024 announcement on The View that she’d voted for a Democrat for the first time when she cast her vote for Kamala Harris.

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She resigned from Trump’s administration after breaking with him over his repeated denials that he lost the 2020 election. “I made the decision to step down in December because I saw where this was heading, and I wasn’t comfortable being a part of sharing this message to the public that the election results might go a different way,” she wrote in an op-ed for Politico in 2021. “I didn’t see that to be where the facts lay.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin co-hosts “The View” with Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro, along with guest co-host Sherri Shepherd, on an Oct. 1 episode. ABC

In 2023, she joined her co-hosts in sounding the alarm on Trump’s cognitive decline. “He is not as sharp as he was in 2016, and many of us would argue that he wasn’t that sharp then. You see a real decline in him. It’s a fact you can’t get past,” she said at the time. “Our country is so polarized that Trump supporters see that and they don’t think a thing about it. It doesn’t really affect them. [They say] ‘He’s my tough guy, he’s my fighter,’ but they see any gaffe of Joe Biden’s, and Joe Biden is ‘aging,’ and he’s ‘too old.’ It’s a Rorschach test of where the country is.”

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Griffin remains the show’s most frequent defender of conservative causes, in contrast to her fellow host, former Republican strategist and fierce Trump critic Ana Navarro, who, though still a registered Republican, campaigned for Harris in 2024.

Ana Navarro, Griffin’s fellow “View” co-host, is also a former Republican strategist who turned on Trump. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Griffin’s anecdote aligns with her frequent critiques of the president’s performance since regaining office. “‘Why are elections only stolen when he loses?’ is my question,” Griffin said as Trump geared up to address the nation again in July to deny the 2020 election. “My thing is, Mr. President, focus on the election you won. You won in 2024. You won every battleground state. You won the popular vote.”

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“You need to focus on that because voters voted for you, thinking you were going to address the cost of living. You were going to deal with the border,” she concluded.

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