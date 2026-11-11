ON THE MOVE Sitcom Star, 40, Rushed to Hospital After Race Car Crash The “Malcolm in the Middle” was preparing for a race to honor veterans. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, 40, is being treated after crashing his race car, Page Six reported.

According to the outlet, Muniz, who became a professional race car driver in 2006 after putting acting on hold to sign a two-year driver contract with Jensen MotorSport, was in Florida practicing for Wednesday’s Veterans Day Classic at Daytona International Speedway when the incident occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muniz was preparing for a Veterans Day race in Florida when he crashed his vehicle. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A Ford representative told the site that Muniz “was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation,” but that he was “awake and alert.” Muniz was set to drive for Team Air Force.

In a statement obtained by TMZ, Munoz confirmed that he had been released from the hospital Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to take part in Ford’s Proud to Honor event tonight. I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers,” Munoz said. “I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The former child star told Page Six ahead of the race that the event was special because, “My dad was in the Air Force and the Navy, and my grandfather was in the Navy.” He also said he was “thrilled” to be participating.

He starred as Malcolm in "Malcolm in the Middle" for seven seasons in the early 2000s. Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Muniz committed to motorsports full-time after the final season of Malcolm in the Middle. Since then, he’s competed in 70 pro races, represented the U.S. at the Formula BMW World Final in Valencia, and won 2026’s GT4 America Series class championship.

The actor-turned-race car driver returned to acting for a four-episode revival of the series and was nominated for an Emmy. David Bukach/Courtesy Disney

He reprised his role as Malcolm in 2026’s four-episode revival, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, for which he was nominated for an Emmy. The original series ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006.

Muniz was open about his struggles after his July split from his wife, Paige Price, with whom he shares one son. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment W

In September, the star publicly reflected on the aftermath of his split from ex-wife, Paige Price, writing that the period was a “nightmare I’m praying to wake up from.” The pair share a son, Mauz, 5, who is heavily featured in Muniz’s Instagram posts.

Play Video

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register