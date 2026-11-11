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ON THE MOVE

Sitcom Star, 40, Rushed to Hospital After Race Car Crash

The “Malcolm in the Middle” was preparing for a race to honor veterans.

Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, Jane Kaczmarek, Bryan Cranston and Frankie Muniz

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson & Christopher Buchanan

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, 40, is being treated after crashing his race car, Page Six reported.

According to the outlet, Muniz, who became a professional race car driver in 2006 after putting acting on hold to sign a two-year driver contract with Jensen MotorSport, was in Florida practicing for Wednesday’s Veterans Day Classic at Daytona International Speedway when the incident occurred.

Frankie Muniz.

Muniz was preparing for a Veterans Day race in Florida when he crashed his vehicle.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A Ford representative told the site that Muniz “was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation,” but that he was “awake and alert.” Muniz was set to drive for Team Air Force.

In a statement obtained by TMZ, Munoz confirmed that he had been released from the hospital Wednesday night.

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to take part in Ford’s Proud to Honor event tonight. I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers,” Munoz said. “I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me.”

The former child star told Page Six ahead of the race that the event was special because, “My dad was in the Air Force and the Navy, and my grandfather was in the Navy.” He also said he was “thrilled” to be participating.

Malcolm

He starred as Malcolm in "Malcolm in the Middle" for seven seasons in the early 2000s.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Muniz committed to motorsports full-time after the final season of Malcolm in the Middle. Since then, he’s competed in 70 pro races, represented the U.S. at the Formula BMW World Final in Valencia, and won 2026’s GT4 America Series class championship.

Frankie Muniz and Emy Coligado in "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair"

The actor-turned-race car driver returned to acting for a four-episode revival of the series and was nominated for an Emmy.

David Bukach/Courtesy Disney

He reprised his role as Malcolm in 2026’s four-episode revival, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, for which he was nominated for an Emmy. The original series ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006.

Paige Price and Frankie Muniz attend the 2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party at Sunset Tower on September 15, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

Muniz was open about his struggles after his July split from his wife, Paige Price, with whom he shares one son.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment W

In September, the star publicly reflected on the aftermath of his split from ex-wife, Paige Price, writing that the period was a “nightmare I’m praying to wake up from.” The pair share a son, Mauz, 5, who is heavily featured in Muniz’s Instagram posts.

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-PattersonEntertainment Reporter
Christopher Buchanan
Christopher Buchanan

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