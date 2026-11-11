Sitcom Star, 40, Rushed to Hospital After Race Car Crash
The “Malcolm in the Middle” was preparing for a race to honor veterans.
Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, 40, is being treated after crashing his race car, Page Six reported.
According to the outlet, Muniz, who became a professional race car driver in 2006 after putting acting on hold to sign a two-year driver contract with Jensen MotorSport, was in Florida practicing for Wednesday’s Veterans Day Classic at Daytona International Speedway when the incident occurred.
A Ford representative told the site that Muniz “was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation,” but that he was “awake and alert.” Muniz was set to drive for Team Air Force.
In a statement obtained by TMZ, Munoz confirmed that he had been released from the hospital Wednesday night.
“I am disappointed I won’t be able to take part in Ford’s Proud to Honor event tonight. I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers,” Munoz said. “I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me.”
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The former child star told Page Six ahead of the race that the event was special because, “My dad was in the Air Force and the Navy, and my grandfather was in the Navy.” He also said he was “thrilled” to be participating.
Muniz committed to motorsports full-time after the final season of Malcolm in the Middle. Since then, he’s competed in 70 pro races, represented the U.S. at the Formula BMW World Final in Valencia, and won 2026’s GT4 America Series class championship.
He reprised his role as Malcolm in 2026’s four-episode revival, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, for which he was nominated for an Emmy. The original series ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006.
In September, the star publicly reflected on the aftermath of his split from ex-wife, Paige Price, writing that the period was a “nightmare I’m praying to wake up from.” The pair share a son, Mauz, 5, who is heavily featured in Muniz’s Instagram posts.
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