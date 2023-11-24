The Best Gift Ideas for Your Royal-Obsessed Friend Who Can’t Get Enough of ‘The Crown’

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s no doubt that fans of Netflix’s The Crown have been waiting with bated breath for the highly anticipated premiere of the final season, which is available to stream now. The Crown is one of Netflix’s most popular shows and has racked up 24 Emmy nominations since season one, and with good reason.

There is so much to love about this incredible series, from the gorgeous visuals to the impeccable acting, and it’s the perfect time of year to give a royal-themed gift to a fan of the show. Do you have a loved one who tears through each season in just a couple of sittings? Are you emotionally preparing yourself for Princess Diana’s tragic end that is the primary focus of the first part of the sixth season? If you have friends and family who are royal-obsessed, we’ve got you covered when it comes to gift ideas for them—or you!

The Crown spans nearly six decades of Queen Elizabeth II’s life and reign, and there is plenty of merch for both the show and the real-life monarchy. Whether you or your loved one wants to recreate one of Princess Diana’s iconic looks, learn more about the royal family today, infuse their home with a bit of British charm, or deep dive into the real-life history behind certain episodes, these gifts will make anyone feel like royalty.

Princess Diana-Inspired Virgin Atlantic Sweatshirt This cozy sweatshirt recreates one of Princess Diana’s favorite graphic tops in the ’90s. Buy At Etsy $ 22

‘This Is a Book for People Who Love the Royals’ Look no further than this comprehensive coffee table book for the Royal-lover on your to-gift list. Buy At Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rowing Blazers Princess Diana “I’m a Luxury’ Sweater Princess Diana infamously wore this exact Gyles and George sweater in the ’90s. Buy At Rowing Blazers $ 295 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Queen’s Commemorative Mug Pay tribute to the Queen while you sip your favorite tea or coffee with this fine bone china commemorative mug. Buy At Etsy $ 26

‘The Crown in Vogue’ This gorgeous coffee table book celebrates the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Royal Family through images featured in British Vogue over the years. Buy At Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping | Free Returns

‘The Crown: The Official Companion’ An absolute must-read for any fan of the Netflix series. Buy At Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

‘The Crown’ Poster This unofficial poster will bring the series into their home. Add a gilded frame to your gift for an extra royal feel. Buy At Etsy $ 12

