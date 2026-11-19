WHERE YOU LEAD ‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Reveals Shocking Take on Show’s Love Triangle The heartthrob made his position on the contentious issue clear.

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Jared Padalecki has revealed a very surprising take on the TV show that made him a star.

“I’m actually team Jess,” the Gilmore Girls actor told Obsessed: The Podcast. “And it’s difficult for me to try and parse out why.”

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Padalecki played Dean Forester, Rory Gilmore’s first love, on Gilmore Girls, the hit comedy-drama starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as a zany mother-daughter duo that ran from 2000 to 2007 and has become a pop-culture embodiment of New England coziness.

Jared Padalecki at the Netflix Holiday special screening of "Guarding Stars." Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Netflix

Padalecki, 44, currently plays fictional movie star Jack Stapleton in the romantic comedy Guarding Stars (streaming now on Netflix). In between that and Gilmore Girls, he starred as Sam Winchester in the long-running dark fantasy series Supernatural and in the 2009 horror movie Friday the 13th.

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On Gilmore Girls, Rory (Bledel) and Dean begin dating early in high school, after the wholesome, corn-fed Dean moves from Chicago to Stars Hollow. Their relationship is picture-perfect—until Milo Ventimiglia’s leather-jacket-wearing, rule-breaking bad boy, Jess Mariano, moves to town with a paperback in his tatty satchel and a devil-may-care facade only Rory can penetrate.

Rory’s ensuing relationship with Jess creates a teen boy rivalry that endures until she heads to college.

Milo Ventimiglia as the rough-around-the-edges, literature-loving Jess Mariano in "Gilmore Girls." Warner Bros. Television

Padalecki said he thinks Rory should have ended up with Jess “because I love Milo so much as a human,” and because he was “too close” to Dean to view the situation objectively. He also thinks that while Jess could have grown out of his callous recklessness, Dean’s major flaws emerge while Rory’s in college. He ends up sleeping with Rory while engaged to another woman.

“Jess was troubled but could have grown up. Dean getting married and then sleeping with Rory was a hard pill to swallow,” he said. “But he was good. He was a good, simple guy. He tried his best. Jess was that bad boy. I think I’m team Jess, man.”

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, respectively. Warner Bros./Everett Collection

Padalecki and Ventimiglia are still in touch, and as much as Padalecki roots for Jess, Ventimiglia roots for Dean.

“I love Milo as a person,” Padalecki said. “And funny enough, he’s Team Dean, and I’m Team Jess. He has a drawing in his office at his house that said ‘Team Dean Forever.’ He put it next to his Emmy Award or something.”

Ventimiglia’s drawing inspired Padalecki to craft his own. He made a sign that said “Team Jess Forever,” hung it in his office, and sent his former co-star a picture.

Alexis Bledel as Rory and Matt Czuchry as Logan in “Gilmore Girls.” Warner Bros. Television

Rory has one more major love interest in Gilmore Girls, meeting WASP-y, blond prepster Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) during their freshman year at Yale. But Padalecki made clear he was never in Logan’s corner.

“I have a chip on my shoulder about trust fund kids,” he said. “And so I was never Team Logan. Not that Matt’s a trust fund kid, but Team Logan? I was like, ‘F--- off.’”

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