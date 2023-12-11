Meryl Streep made history—again—on Monday with the release of the nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes, breaking her own astonishing record with the awards.

The iconic actress scooped her 33rd nomination for best performance by a supporting female actor for her turn in Only Murders in the Building. The honor means she’s now pushed the bar even higher on her already-unparalleled record of 32 nominations and eight wins.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is up for nine Golden Globes—more than any other film—after already becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023. HBO’s drama Succession reigned king among TV, also attracting nine nominations of its own, including three of the five noms for best male actor in a TV drama (for Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Brian Cox) and three in the supporting actor category (Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, and Alexander Skarsgård).

Just behind Barbie came Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with eight nominations, keeping the summer’s improbable “Barbenheimer” rivalry alive for some time yet. The two films will compete in categories for best film director, best screenplay, best supporting male actor (with nominations for Robert Downey Jr. as Oppenheimer antagonist Lewis Strauss and Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s horse-loving companion, Ken) and “cinematic and box office achievement,” a new category intended to give recognition to films that have been popular with audiences.

Another new category for stand-up comedy on television included nominations for Ricky Gervais, Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Trevor Noah, and Wanda Sykes.

Not far behind is Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon with seven nominations, the same haul managed by Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. Joining Killers and Oppenheimer in receiving nominations for “Best Motion Picture - Drama” are Maestro, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest, and the Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall. With five nominations, South Korean film Past Lives is the most-nominated non-English language movie.

In television, FX’s The Bear is up for four awards—one in every category for which it is eligible. Newcomers including Netflix’s The Diplomat, HBO’s The Last of Us, Paramount+’s 1923, and Amazon Freeve’s Jury Duty all received multiple nominations, including for best drama/comedy series.

The awards ceremony is set to take place Jan. 7 in Los Angeles. Fears that the 81st Golden Globes might not be televised due to a lack of broadcast partner were ended by a new deal struck with CBS and Paramount+, both of which will air the ceremony.