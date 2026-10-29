NOT HAVING IT Grammy Winner Melts Down at Booing Fan “To the b---h that’s booing, you didn’t have to come here,” she shouted from the stage. Denise Truscello/Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas

Mary J. Blige went nuclear on a concert attendee during her Las Vegas residency.

During her show at the MGM Resorts’ Dolby Live Theater in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, an audience member began booing. The 55-year-old Grammy-winning singer quickly called out the heckler.

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According to TMZ, Blige told the fan, “To the b---h that’s booing, you didn’t have to come here. I hope someone sees you and politely removes you.”

She went on to say, “The f--- are you spending your money for, idiot!”

Blige has been called "Queen" of her genre. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

For her Las Vegas residency, tickets range from $109 to $415.

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The singer apologized to the audience, saying, “I’m sorry,” as her fans cheered her on. An eyewitness told TMZ that Blige was halfway through her two-hour show and was standing center stage when the incident occurred.

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Twenty minutes later, Blige brought out her special guest, Wyclef Jean, and the two sang his hit “911.”

Mary J. Blige has also acted. Jan Thijs/Lifetime

Blige, often called the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” has earned numerous accolades, including nine Grammy Awards, twelve NAACP Image Awards, and four American Music Awards. In 2023, Rolling Stone named her as one of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time.

In April, Forbes named the “You Remind Me” singer as one of the Self-Made 250: The Greatest Living Self-Made Americans.

Blige has sold more than 50 million records globally.

She has just signed with Primary Wave Music for her compositions and recordings. Natalia Nastaskin, Primary Wave’s chief content officer, explained in a statement, “For over 30 years, she has gifted the world with hit after undeniable hit and in the process has created the soundtrack of our lives.”

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