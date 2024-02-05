Annie Lennox Calls for Ceasefire in Sinéad O’Connor Grammys Tribute

During the In Memoriam segment at Sunday evening’s 66th Annual Grammy Awards, singer Annie Lennox took to the stage to honor the late Sinéad O’Connor.

After performing O’Connor’s hit “Nothing Compares 2 U” live for the Grammy’s audience, Lennox ended on a political note. “Artists for ceasefire, peace in the world,” Lennox shouted before the rest of the In Memoriam continued.

Artists4Ceasefire is an organization led by actors, singers, and other creative folks calling for “an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.” Lennox is one of the co-signers of the letter addressed to President Joe Biden.

The note goes on to read: “We urge your administration, Congress, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages.”

O’Connor was a vocal supporter of Palestine, once cancelling a concert that was set to take place in Israel. “Nobody with any sanity, including myself, would have anything but sympathy for the Palestinian plight,” the singer said when she called off the show in Israel.

The singer died in 2023 of natural causes. She was 56.

This year’s In Memoriam tribute also included stars like Jimmy Buffett, Chita Rivera, Clarence Avant, and Tina Turner. To honor Turner, Oprah Winfrey introduced a stunning performance of “Proud Mary” from Fantasia Barrino—who famously performed the song when she auditioned for American Idol in 2004.