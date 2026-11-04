PROMISE KEPT ‘SNL’ Icon’s Emmy-Winning Daughter Nails Impression of Dem Loser The “Hacks” star kept her promise after Haley Stevens’ last-minute endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers flopped.

Hacks star Hannah Einbinder fulfilled her promise to debut her “perfect Haley Stevens impression” if Abdul El-Sayed won the Michigan Senate seat.

The Emmy-winning daughter of original Saturday Night Live cast member Laraine Newman made the vow Tuesday night after Stevens shockingly endorsed Republican Mike Rogers.

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Hannah Einbinder delivered on her promise to do her "perfect" Haley Stevens impression. Hannah Einbinder, Instagram

Fifteen hours later, Einbinder, 31, kept her word. At a bar, she posted a video of her impression with the words “as promised.”

“We’re gonna give ’em a little bit of energy, a little bit of pow, a little bit of stick it to ’em, ‘cause that’s the Michigan way!” she said in Stevens’ thick Michigan accent.

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The comedian then reposted a story celebrating El-Sayed’s win, writing, “Mazel Tov, Abdul!”

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El-Sayed’s victory Tuesday makes him the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate.

His win comes after last-minute chaos ensued among Democrats in Michigan, when Democrat Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers at the 11th hour.

Abdul El-Sayed flamed Trump and Vance in his victory speech. Brian Snyder/Brian Snyder, Reuters

But Steven’s endorsement seemed to only galvanize voters to support El-Sayed, with the Democratic nominee raking in $2.4 million in donations on Sunday.

Einbinder has a history of political activism, speaking out in support of Palestine amid the Gaza war.

The Jewish actress was arrested while protesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the United Nations in September.

Hannah Einbinder is best known for playing struggling comedy writer Ava Daniels in the HBO series "Hacks". Kevin Winter/Kevin Winter, Getty Images

When Einbinder won her first Emmy in 2025 for her supporting role in Hacks, the die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan ended her speech by saying, “I just wanna say, finally, go Birds, f---- ICE and free Palestine.”

El-Sayed is among the most outspoken critics of Israel in U.S. politics, drawing scrutiny from some even within his own party.

Haley Steven's former staffers have made alarming allegations that her fiancé played a role in her last-minute endorsement. SOPA Images/Dominic Gwinn, Getty Images

Stevens, who has said she is considering converting to Judaism, pointed to El-Sayed’s views on Israel as the reason for her rupture with the party.

A week before her shocking endorsement switch, Stevens demanded El-Sayed apologize for comments he made about Israel and publicly disavow an ad she called antisemitic.

“So while Congresswoman Stevens seems intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago, let’s all focus on the task at hand,” El-Sayed said in response.

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