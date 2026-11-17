HOME TRUTHS ‘Home Alone’ Director Reveals Why He Fired ‘Horrible’ Actor The director said the actor was the only person he had ever fired.

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Home Alone director Chris Columbus confirmed he fired an actor from the hit film after a few days of filming, saying he was “awful.”

Columbus, 68, told Dylan Sprouse and his son, Brendan Columbus, on their Wildmen podcast that he initially wanted Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern to play the Wet Bandits in the 1990 film, but the studio was only willing to pay for one.

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Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern starred as the “Wet Bandits.” Disney

“So I said, ‘OK, let’s go with Pesci,’” Columbus told Sprouse and his son.

Columbus then said they “went with this other guy,” but he and Pesci didn’t have any chemistry.

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“We did a screen test, and they were horrible,” Columbus said. “I mean, Pesci was great. This other kid was… just awful. And that’s the only person I ever had to fire.”

The Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone director said he didn’t know what to say as he broke the news to the actor, whom Columbus described as “a kid at the time.”

Seemingly to soften the blow, he told the actor, “We’ll work together at some point.”

Chris Columbus appeared on his son Brendan's podcast, "Wildmen," to discuss his movies, including Home Alone. Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Columbus didn’t name the actor, but Daniel Roebuck already admitted to being the original actor cast as Marv Merchants in a 2023 What a Character! podcast episode.

The Lost actor said he felt “they were never going to film” him as Marv.

Daniel Roebuck admitted on a podcast that he was the actor fired from the role of Marv in "Home Alone." Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

“Now that’s the one thing they never say,” Roebuck continued. “I was never, ever, ever going to film as Marv. I got the wettest handshake of my life with [writer and producer] John Hughes. It was the most disappointing handshake I ever received because I was a fan of the guy. And he clearly didn’t want me to be there. It was all so obvious.”

After about four days on set, Roebuck was fired.

By 1994, Roebuck moved on to other projects, including the hit show Matlock with Andy Griffith. ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

Columbus said they hired Stern, but still had to pay Roebuck. So the mistake ended up costing the studio more than if they had just let Columbus hire both Stern and Pesci.

On the same podcast, Roebuck confirmed Columbus had suggested they work together in the future, but nothing ever came of it.

“Chris Columbus said I will give you a great part of my next movie,” Roebuck recalled. “Now, I notice he’s done 20 since then, and he’s never called. But what really was disappointing was, you know, no one ever just told me the truth.”

Roebuck went on to a prolific career, appearing in more than 277 projects including TV shows like Matlock, Nash Bridges and Glee, as well as films such as Agent Cody Banks and The Fugitive.

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