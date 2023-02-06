The slasher revival is in full-force.

Sony Pictures is working on a new sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer with both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. set to return, Deadline reports.

On the heels of the successful Scream revival and the blockbuster Halloween trilogy, the ‘90s slasher franchise—which consisted of two theatrical movies, as well as an unrelated direct-to-DVD sequel and grossed more than $200 million at the box office—is back.

Original producer Neal H. Moritz is in talks to return, while Leah McKendrick has been tapped to write the script, with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge) directing.

Robinson and McKendrick reportedly pitched the sequel as the studio looks to emulate the success of the “passing the torch” Scream reboot, which featured original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette alongside new stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer hit theaters in 1997 on the heels of Scream’s success—even sharing screenwriter Kevin Williamson. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred in I Know What You Did Last Summer and later married her co-star Prinze Jr., appeared in Scream 2 that same year.

Love Hewitt and Prinze Jr. appeared in both of the franchise’s theatrical movies, with R&B singer Brandy also starring in (and surviving) the Bahamas-based second film.

Both Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer also forayed into TV with short-lived series—with Scream’s coming first, of course.

The two franchises also were the central inspiration for parody film Scary Movie, although whether or not a Scary Movie 6 is sparked out of this revival remains to be seen.