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Jamie Lee Curtis is setting the record straight after drawing criticism for a post celebrating her 68th birthday.

On Nov. 22, Curtis, 68, wrote on Instagram, “Today will be the first year that I am the only surviving family member of my immediate family and my immediate second family. The last in the line,” after her sister Kelly died in May at age 69. Curtis added at the time, “The loss of my sister Kelly in June was a real blow, and I feel sad today.”

On her Nov. 22 birthday, Curtis shared her sadness as the last living member of her immediate family. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

The emotional post drew naysayers who, Curtis said, turned it “into a beef” for not mentioning her surviving half-siblings. Some reportedly negated the message, with one user commenting, “Doesn’t she have half-siblings?” The comments on the post have since been limited.

The Oscar-winning daughter of prominent actress Janet Leigh said critics made "a beef" out of her not mentioning her half-siblings in the birthday post. Instagram

“Oh my goodness, Internet. Really?” Curtis wrote in a new post. “Is it such a slow news cycle that you have to turn this into a beef or me throwing shade? Come on. You know better than that. Or do you? Immediate family means my immediate family.” The Everything Everywhere All at Once star did not mention which “news” sites she was accusing.

Curtis slammed the media for making her a victim of a "slow news cycle." Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel F

She explained, “My mother and my father and my sister Kelly and my stepfather who raised me. My extended family, all of my father’s children from other marriages and all of their children and now their children’s children are fully intact, and we all are in direct communication.”

Curtis called the criticism "silly" in her new post. Instagram

She went on, defending the original post, “We just celebrated a bar mitzvah, and we all mourned together the loss of our Kelly, as we did our brother, Nicholas, but any attempt to try to make this into something it isn’t is just a silly waste of clickbait.”

In addition to her late older sister, Kelly, Curtis has four younger half-siblings who share her famous actor father, Tony Curtis: sisters Alexandra and Allegra, and brothers Ben and Nicholas. Nicholas died in 1994 from an overdose.

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