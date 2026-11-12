NOT A FONDA FAREWELL Jane Fonda’s Billionaire ‘Favorite Ex’ Leaves Her Out of His Will Media mogul Ted Turner made no mention of his last ex-wife in his will. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The media mogul billionaire whom Jane Fonda lavished with praise after their divorce left her out of his will, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, CNN founder Ted Turner’s children, Laura, Robert, Rhett, Reed and Sara, are the only listed heirs to his wealth, and have filed to be executors of his will. Turner’s fortune was estimated at $2.8 billion by Forbes.

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Jane Fonda spoke warmly of her ex-husband, Ted Turner, after his death this year. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Turner reportedly drafted the trust in 2003, made changes in 2005, and then updated it almost annually until his death in May, at age 87.

In the document, he reportedly wrote that “I have confidence in the investments which will be found in my estate at the time of my death,” but that his heirs could sell off assets if they wanted.

Ted Turner (C) and his family attend the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004. Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Fonda and Turner married in 1990, and divorced a decade later. They had no children together, but lived as a joint family with Turner’s five children from two previous marriages and Fonda’s three children from her two previous marriages.

Fonda received around $40 million as part of her 2001 divorce settlement with Turner, according to reports. She has an estimated net worth of around $200 million, Fox Business reported.

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After the divorce, Fonda spoke warmly of Turner, describing him as her “favorite ex-husband.” And after his death, she paid tribute to him in a moving social media post.

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Fonda was first married to director Roger Vadim from 1965 to 1973, with the couple having a daughter, Vanessa.

Jane Fonda with her first husband Roger Vadim in 1965. STILLS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

She was then married to Tom Hayden from 1973 to 1990, and they had a son named Troy in 1973 and a daughter, Mary Luana Williams, who moved in with the family when she was 14, although she was never formally adopted.

Jane Fonda with her second husband, political activist Tom Hayden, in 1988. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

“He swept into my life, a gloriously handsome, deeply romantic, swashbuckling pirate and I’ve never been the same,” Fonda wrote in the tribute posted to Instagram.

She described Turner as a man with “a big life, a brilliant mind and a soaring sense of humor.”

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Turner built his fortune in cable news, founding CNN in 1980, which became the world’s first live news TV network. He later expanded his media empire, creating TNT, Cartoon Network, and Turner Classic Movies.

Turner also owned MLB’s Atlanta Braves and the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, and was an America’s Cup-winning sailor.

Fonda and Turner shared a passion for conservation work and philanthropy, and Turner owned huge ranch estates with bison herds.

Fonda, who is part of the Fonda acting dynasty, is the star of movies including The China Syndrome, 9-5, and more recently Netflix’s Grace and Frankie. She won two Oscars, both for Best Actress, for Klute (1972) and Coming Home (1979).

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