ONE MORE LAP Iconic TV Villain Reveals Whether She’ll Return for Revival The actress has divulged whether she’ll be getting back in the tracksuit.

The bullhorn is in Ryan Murphy’s hand, according to Jane Lynch.

Lynch, 66, played the sharp-tongued, megaphone-wielding high school cheer coach Sue Sylvester in Murphy’s hit show Glee, earning a Best Supporting Actress Emmy Award in 2010. In October, Hulu and Disney+ greenlit a reboot of the iconic series, which Murphy created.

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Lynch said on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday that she would absolutely head back to William McKinley High School if Murphy asked.

Jane Lynch as the menacing Sue Sylvester in "Glee." Fox

“If I am asked to partake, the answer will be yes,” she said. “I would love to do Sue Sylvester for the rest of my life.”

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Glee aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015 and follows the drama of the teenagers in their high school show choir. Sue was the foil to the earnest Glee Club director Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison), and she became a pop culture icon for her hyperspecific insults and cruel brashness.

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Lynch said she’s curious how much more radical Sue could be in the 2020s. Her character’s earlier aggression might seem less dramatic after two Trump presidencies.

“You know, I wonder though how far we can take her now, because if you look out in the world, there are a lot of Sue Sylvesters out there,” Lynch said. “I think I kind of made the mold for everybody, but I can’t wait. I think it would be really, really fun to do it again and to get to wear tracksuits every day. That was my favorite wardrobe.”

GLEE: (L-R Top) GLEE cast members Jenna Ushkowitz, Chord Overstreet, Darren Criss, Melissa Benoist, Jacob Artist, Naya Rivera and Alex Newell. Bottom (L-R bottom) Blake Jenner, Lea Michele, Chris Colfer, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Becca Tobin and Kevin McHale. Season Five of GLEE airs Thursdays, (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images) FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Original cast members Lea Michele and Heather Morris are set to reprise their roles as Rachel Berry and Brittany S. Pierce, respectively, with Chord Overstreet likely returning as Sam Evans.

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel, told the Daily Beast’s Obsessed: The Podcast that he is in talks to return as well, explaining that he’s had a “nice conversation with someone, and I’m gonna have more conversations soon.”

“From what I heard, it sounded very funny and it sounded sounded like it sounded like a good idea,” Colfer added. “So we’ll see.”

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