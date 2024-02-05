Jay-Z Roasts Grammy Awards for Never Giving Beyoncé Album of the Year

While accepting an award at the Grammys on Sunday, Jay-Z slammed the awards show for never awarding his wife, Beyoncé, Album of the Year. Jay-Z was giving his acceptance speech for the second-annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award when he laid into the Recording Academy.

Although Beyoncé has a record-setting 32 Grammy Awards, the artist has never won the biggest title of the night. “I’m just saying, we want you all to get it right,” Jay-Z began. “We love y’all, we love y’all. We want you to get it right — or at least get it close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective, because it’s music and it’s opinion-based, but some things…”

Jay-Z looked directly at Beyoncé as he said, “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year.”

Jay-Z continued, “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

With a laugh, the recipient concluded his speech by adding, “When I get nervous, I tell the truth.”

Both Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been nominated for 88 Grammy Awards each, with the former winning 24 of the awards. Beyoncé has been nominated for Album of the Year six times. Neither Beyoncé nor Jay-Z have won Album of the Year.

Beyoncé is not nominated in any categories at this year’s Grammy Awards, although she received for nine nominations at last year’s ceremony, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. She walked home with three wins.