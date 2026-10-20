Jay-Z’s Eyebrow-Raising Pick for Super Bowl Halftime Show Revealed
It follows Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny’s 2025 and 2026 performances.
Jay-Z has reportedly chosen himself to headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show, according to a new report.
According to Puck, the 25-time Grammy winner has selected himself for the performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 14, 2027.
The rapper is scheduled to perform two shows at SoFi Stadium on Friday and Saturday, and could use the appearances to announce his reported Super Bowl halftime booking, Puck reported.
Jay-Z has yet to comment publicly on the report. If confirmed, Jay-Z would follow Kendrick Lamar, who headlined the 2025 halftime show, and Bad Bunny, who took the stage in 2026.
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation joined forces with the NFL in 2019, giving the company a key role in selecting and producing the Super Bowl halftime show. The league renewed the partnership in 2024 for a further five years, in a deal reportedly worth $5 million annually.
The Daily Beast has contacted the NFL and Roc Nation for comment.
Jay-Z was not the only major name reportedly in the running. Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber were both being considered for the coveted slot, according to sources cited by Puck.
In September, TMZ reported that Bieber and Harry Styles were among Roc Nation’s leading choices.
If confirmed, the performance would mark Jay-Z’s first time headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.
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His wife, Beyoncé, has already performed at the event twice. She headlined the 2013 halftime show in New Orleans and returned as a special guest during Coldplay’s performance at Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara in 2016, appearing alongside Bruno Mars.
Jay-Z, who has not released a studio album since 2017’s 4:44, has nevertheless continued to command enormous audiences onstage. The album went double platinum, while his recent live performances have reportedly generated tens of millions of dollars.
Puck reported that he grossed more than $42 million from three sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium in July and earned $12 million from a sold-out performance in Paris last month.
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