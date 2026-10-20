ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSELF Jay-Z’s Eyebrow-Raising Pick for Super Bowl Halftime Show Revealed It follows Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny’s 2025 and 2026 performances. Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Jay-Z has reportedly chosen himself to headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show, according to a new report.

According to Puck, the 25-time Grammy winner has selected himself for the performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 14, 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper is scheduled to perform two shows at SoFi Stadium on Friday and Saturday, and could use the appearances to announce his reported Super Bowl halftime booking, Puck reported.

Bad Bunny performed during the Halftime Show of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in 2026. Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Jay-Z has yet to comment publicly on the report. If confirmed, Jay-Z would follow Kendrick Lamar, who headlined the 2025 halftime show, and Bad Bunny, who took the stage in 2026.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation joined forces with the NFL in 2019, giving the company a key role in selecting and producing the Super Bowl halftime show. The league renewed the partnership in 2024 for a further five years, in a deal reportedly worth $5 million annually.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Daily Beast has contacted the NFL and Roc Nation for comment.

Play Video

Jay-Z was not the only major name reportedly in the running. Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber were both being considered for the coveted slot, according to sources cited by Puck.

Singer Justin Bieber performs during the halftime of the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

In September, TMZ reported that Bieber and Harry Styles were among Roc Nation’s leading choices.

If confirmed, the performance would mark Jay-Z’s first time headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

His wife, Beyoncé, has already performed at the event twice. She headlined the 2013 halftime show in New Orleans and returned as a special guest during Coldplay’s performance at Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara in 2016, appearing alongside Bruno Mars.

Miley Cyrus, seen performing onstage at the Hollywood Bowl, was rumored to be in the running to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Liv

Jay-Z, who has not released a studio album since 2017’s 4:44, has nevertheless continued to command enormous audiences onstage. The album went double platinum, while his recent live performances have reportedly generated tens of millions of dollars.

Puck reported that he grossed more than $42 million from three sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium in July and earned $12 million from a sold-out performance in Paris last month.

Beyonce has performed at the Super Bowl twice. LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register