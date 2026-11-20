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Jennifer Lawrence didn’t hold back when asked about her worst on-screen kiss.

The actress was asked to rank her big-screen kiss chemistry with a roster of other A-listers during Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

Lawrence appeared on the show with her Hunger Games co-star Josh Hutcherson when Cohen had the Oscar winner play “Plead the Fifth,” in which she was asked a series of tough questions and could skip only one. The Bravo host asked Lawrence to rank Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Timothée Chalamet, and Bradley Cooper.

Before she answered, Lawrence nervously demurred, “OK, I guess I’ll go—I mean, they were all so amazing.” Hutcherson laughed in response.

She then named Hutcherson first and MAGA-friendly star Pratt last.

The pair starred in a 2016 space flick.

“Best is Josh, and then, OK, Hemsworth, Cooper, Chalamet, Pratt,” she answered.

Lawrence, 36, starred with Pratt, 47, in the 2016 space-themed romantic drama Passengers. The film was a major box-office success, made on an estimated budget of $100-150 million and garnering $303 million during its theatrical run.

Lawrence has expressed discomfort about having to act out sex scenes with Pratt in the film, saying that it was a “bizarre experience” and noting that her co-star was married (at the time, Pratt was with actress Anna Faris).

The actress named her "Hungers Games" co-star as her best on-screen kiss. Kevin Winter/Getty

“I had my first real sex scene a couple weeks ago, and it was really bizarre, it was really weird,” Lawrence confessed during a Hollywood Reporter actor’s roundtable in 2015. “Everything was done right, it wasn’t anybody’s fault, nobody did anything wrong, it’s just a bizarre experience.”

“It was going to be my first time even kissing a married man, and guilt is like the worst feeling in your stomach,” the actress explained, referring to Pratt. “I knew it was my job, but I couldn’t tell my stomach.”

Pratt, who is now married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, has long made headlines for his dubious political leanings. He has defended his cousin-in-law and U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s dangerous health movement; touted the importance of not taking sides in the divisive 2024 election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris; and been called out by actor Elliot Page for his “infamously anti lgbtq” church.”

Jennifer Lawrence said it was an awkward experience kissing Chris Pratt, who was married to Anna Faris at the time of "Passengers." Marni Grossman/Prime

Despite Lawrence’s assessment of her on-screen kiss with Pratt, critics lauded their chemistry in Passengers.

The No Hard Feelings star has previously been candid about the awkwardness of kissing her co-stars, especially those who she is close to in real life. In January, the actress was asked about the act in Die My Love, in which she starred opposite Robert Pattinson. She said it was “easier” to kiss Pattinson on-screen because the pair “did not know each other” well at the time.

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in "Die My Love." MUBI

“Like in Hunger Games, like me and Josh Hutcherson would have to kiss and that’s like… Imagine it,” she said in a conversation with 92NY. “You know, it’s weirder and so yeah, doing it with a stranger is preferable.”

She concluded that acting can be “very embarrassing.”

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