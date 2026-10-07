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MAN IN THE MIRROR

Emmy Winner Reveals Whether He’d Play His Celebrity Doppelgänger

Jeremy Allen White’s resemblance to the star has fans buzzing.

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White knows he looks a lot like comedy icon Gene Wilder—and that fans want him to put it to use by starring in a biopic.

White, 35, who won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on FX’s The Bear, said he would be willing to step into that real-life role if asked.

wilder, white

Jeremy Allen White bears a striking resemblance to comedy icon Gene Wilder.

TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection/Getty

“Absolutely, it would be my honor,” White said on the Today show. “Young Frankenstein is one of my earliest film memories. Blazing Saddles—he’s a genius. It would be an honor. He was a genius. It would be an honor. Yeah, I love him. I’ve always loved him.”

Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison in The Social Reckoning.

Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison in “The Social Reckoning.”

Leah Gallo

Wilder died at the age of 83 on August 29, 2016, from complications related to Alzheimer’s disease.

As for whether any movement has been made to make a potential project happen, Allen said, “I need the call.” No new developments, he added, but “We’ll see—we’re manifesting it.”

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Gene Wilder in “Blazing Saddles.”

Courtesy Everett Collection

Allen played Bruce Springsteen in the 2025 biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere, for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama. He also plays real-life journalist Jeff Horwitz in the Social Network sequel, The Social Reckoning, which is in theaters this weekend.

White told Today that he doesn’t always jump at the chance to play real people.

“I had a little hesitation” going into Reckoning, he said. “I did a film called Deliver Me From Nowhere, playing Bruce Springsteen—very public person, very beloved person, well-known person. It was a wonderful experience, but it was a tremendous amount of pressure.”

BAYONNE, NJ - NOVEMBER 04: Jeremy Allen White and Bruce Springsteen are seen on the movie set of "Deliver Me From Nowhere" on November 04, 2024 in Bayonne, New Jersey. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

BAYONNE, NJ - NOVEMBER 04: Jeremy Allen White and Bruce Springsteen are seen on the movie set of "Deliver Me From Nowhere" on November 04, 2024 in Bayonne, New Jersey. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Springsteen was pleased with White’s performance, he told SiriusXM’s E Street Radio last January.

“Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it,” the rocker said. “He’s just done a great job.”

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-PattersonEntertainment Reporter

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