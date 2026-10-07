Emmy Winner Reveals Whether He’d Play His Celebrity Doppelgänger
Jeremy Allen White’s resemblance to the star has fans buzzing.
The Bear star Jeremy Allen White knows he looks a lot like comedy icon Gene Wilder—and that fans want him to put it to use by starring in a biopic.
White, 35, who won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on FX’s The Bear, said he would be willing to step into that real-life role if asked.
“Absolutely, it would be my honor,” White said on the Today show. “Young Frankenstein is one of my earliest film memories. Blazing Saddles—he’s a genius. It would be an honor. He was a genius. It would be an honor. Yeah, I love him. I’ve always loved him.”
Wilder died at the age of 83 on August 29, 2016, from complications related to Alzheimer’s disease.
As for whether any movement has been made to make a potential project happen, Allen said, “I need the call.” No new developments, he added, but “We’ll see—we’re manifesting it.”
Allen played Bruce Springsteen in the 2025 biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere, for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama. He also plays real-life journalist Jeff Horwitz in the Social Network sequel, The Social Reckoning, which is in theaters this weekend.
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White told Today that he doesn’t always jump at the chance to play real people.
“I had a little hesitation” going into Reckoning, he said. “I did a film called Deliver Me From Nowhere, playing Bruce Springsteen—very public person, very beloved person, well-known person. It was a wonderful experience, but it was a tremendous amount of pressure.”
Springsteen was pleased with White’s performance, he told SiriusXM’s E Street Radio last January.
“Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it,” the rocker said. “He’s just done a great job.”
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