On Thursday morning, we all woke up to see two phrases trending. “Jeremy Allen White” and “Calvin Klein” were at the top of my search bar on X (formerly known as Twitter), meaning only one thing could be possible: A hot, possibly lewd set of photos of The Iron Claw star had dropped in the wee hours of the morning, our first foxy favor of 2024.

What we imagined when we first saw those words was true. White, indeed, released a Calvin Klein campaign. A handful of pictures graced the internet, but even more importantly, The Bear actor unleashed a video for the campaign. A video! Let’s dive in.

We see Mr. Shameless gallivanting through some city—Chicago would probably be the most fit, given the show he’s Emmy-nominated for, but a caption on the video informs us that he’s in New York City—running, sweating, and stripping as he flaunts the underwear for the camera. He does a pull up. He stares us down, as if we were Ayo Edebiri stumbling through the kitchen and he was waiting on an entree for Table 7. He flexes like a Greek god. It’s all very jarring!

Have a look for yourself. We hope you’ll still be able to read this article afterwards, but totally understand if you need a quick beat to process what you’re about to see.

White has also gifted us with two behind the scenes videos. Sporting a thin white shirt in the first video, he chats about his career and recent projects. Sporting…nearly nothing in the second video, he only poses for more pictures. Let me hop in here to suggest a double feature: Pair these with the Buzzfeed puppy interview, which White participates in alongside Iron Claw co-stars Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson. Thank me later.

Not a single soul could keep to themselves on social media when these photos/videos dropped—understandable. Sorry to Timothée Chalamet, but these images have earned more attention in three hours than Wonka has garnered in a few weeks. White is the superior Gene Wilder look alike.

And with that, everyone joined together in a chorus of “Yes, chef!” Okay, we’re all grateful for this blessing. Now, White, get to work on The Bear Season 3. That’s enough strutting around for the rest of the year. Let’s get back to shouting “CORNER,” shall we?