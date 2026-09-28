WHERE’S DONALD? Jimmy Fallon Piles on Trump After Football Game Humiliation The president’s radioactive skin tone blended into a sea of orange.

Jimmy Fallon humiliated Trump for blending in with orange-clad fans at the University of Tennessee vs. the University of Texas football game in Tennessee.

“Yesterday, President Trump traveled to the University of Tennessee to attend the school’s football game against the Texas Longhorns,” Fallon said in his monologue. “Can we see the stadium? That’s a lot of orange there.”

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“Finding Trump in that crowd is like the hardest ‘Where’s Waldo?’ of all time,” he quipped. “Like, look for the red tie.”

Who can find Trump in this sea of orange? NBC

At the game, the Neyland Stadium crowd erupted into boos when the president, 80, appeared on the jumbotron. He sat next to Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn, a republican campaigning for governor on a platform of anti-wokeness and anti-DEI. The two took selfies in the stands before Trump slunk out at halftime. Texas won 20-17 in what Fallon called “a very exciting game.”

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Trump and his radioactive complexion also drew jeers from the audience at the New York Knicks’ June 8 finals matchup against the San Antonio Spurs during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

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It was the only game of the finals run that the Knicks lost, prompting cries of the “Trump Curse” - when Trump’s attendance at sporting events causes the team he supports to lose.

President Donald Trump, Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) (L) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) appear on a video screen while attending the Texas-Tennessee football game at Neyland Stadium on September 26, 2026 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Trump, who has attended more college football games than any recent sitting president, attended the game between the No. 1 Longhorns and the No. 14. Volunteers, one of the biggest matchups in the country this weekend. Tom Brenner/Getty Images

The curse extended to the World Cup finals in July, when Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 while Trump watched from a private box. Trump, who is buddy-buddy with Argentina’s right-wing Prime Minister Javier Milei, was met with boos from the stands while walking onto the field after the game. Argentina defender Cristian Romero, 28, further dissed the president by turning away from Trump’s outstretched hand after receiving his silver medal.

Ahead of the Tennessee-Texas game, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that a fellow coach claimed Trump affected their championship game last season. He said University of Miami coach Mario Cristobal told him the president’s team cuts headset communications when Trump enters, exits, or moves around the stadium.

Before the president arrived at Neyland Stadium, someone scrawled a message on the ground outside in sidewalk chalk. Tailgaters grilled hot dogs across from the words, “Dump Trump.”

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