Jimmy Kimmel Brings His Beef With Trump to the Oscars Stage

Donald Trump sounded off on Jimmy Kimmel’s hosting of the 96th Academy Awards Sunday, and Kimmel wasted no time using the former President’s Truth Social rant for a bit.

Just before the last award of the night, Kimmel took a minute to share. “I was told we had an extra minute,” he said. “I’m really proud of something and I was really proud of something and I was just wondering if I could share it with you.”

“‘Has there ever been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars,’” Kimmel started, reading one of Trump’s latest Truth Social posts, “‘His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be.’”

“Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos,” Trump continued in the post, which Kimmel read in its entirety on stage. “He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous.”

“Blah, blah, blah, make America great again,” Kimmel said, “See if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social. Anyone? No? Well, thank you President Trump.”

The late night host is well-known for taking jabs at the former President. Just last week he made a dig at the 45th President’s physical affection for an American flag.

Kimmel at first graciously thanked 45 for watching before going in for the kill. “I'm surprised you're still [up]—isn't it past your jail time?”

The 96th Oscars ended by awarding Oppenheimer Best Picture.