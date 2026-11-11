LOSING IT Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Trump’s Tacky Memory Aid His new MAGA merch has another motive.

Jimmy Kimmel has a theory about Donald Trump’s tacky new MAGA merchandise.

The president has released a “VETO” hat, worth $55, signaling his intentions after the GOP’s spectacular loss in the midterms. Trump, 80, has repeatedly said that he will use the “ultimate power” of vetoing.

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Kimmel said the tacky hat is a way for Trump to activate his memory. “He’s now selling the Veto hats for $55 a pop,” he began.

YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

“He creates new hats to remind him of what he’s supposed to do,” the late-night host said on Thursday. “If he forgets to veto something, he looks in the mirror; he’s like, ‘Oh yeah.’ And then he vetoes.”

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“It’s to help him,” Kimmel quipped. “He’s getting older.”

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He then displayed another hat for Trump to wear, emblazoned “This one [is] to make sure that he never forgets to do that.”

YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

After Democrats flipped both the House and the Senate, Trump vowed to use his power to veto anything he doesn’t like. “I have a lot of friends that are Democrats,” he told Fox after the election. “They obviously want to talk, but I have the power of veto, and the power of veto is, you know, it’s impervious.”

He also told New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast, “I guess I’ll become Mr. Veto. And then at some point, we’ll probably make deals.”

The day after the midterms, Trump simply posted a picture of the Veto hat on his platform, Truth Social.

US President Donald Trump promises to veto bills. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

Kimmel also roasted the flailing social platform, telling viewers, “Not only is Donald Trump losing voters, he’s losing followers. Millions of users have abandoned his Twitter knockoff, Truth Social. Traffic from this time a year ago is down almost 40%. But revenue is up 200% thanks to a special service that gives subscribers early access to his rants and raves. It’s called Truth API, and various organizations, including Wall Street trading firms and anyone with the money to pay between 60 and $100,000 a month, get to see his posts 50 milliseconds before everyone else does.”

“And why would they pay that?” the host asked. “Because in 50 milliseconds, their automated systems are able to trade stocks related to whatever this lunatic is posting about that day before the general public can see those posts.”

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