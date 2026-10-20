GETTING BACK OUT THERE J.Lo Rebounds With Co-Star After Affleck Divorce Jennifer Lopez is “casually dating,” according to a new report. Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez has rebounded with a new romantic prospect.

The singer and actress, 57, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, 54, in August 2024, is reportedly “casually” dating her Office Romance co-star, Brett Goldstein, 46, a source told Page Six.

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The pair previously sparked dating rumors during the film’s press tour, which Lopez shut down in a June interview on Today.

“There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person,” she said at the time.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein star in the 2026 film "Office Romance." Courtesy of Netflix

Goldstein added, “I think if you stand near her, that’s what happens. That’s why I’ve been standing so close this whole time.”

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Lopez confirmed when pressed further, “Not dating.”

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The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for Lopez and Goldstein for comment.

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The star fueled the rumors in October, saying on Watch What Happens Live! that the Ted Lasso star was “the best kisser” she’s worked with on set. She’s also played opposite Matthew McConaughey, George Clooney, and her ex, Ben Affleck. He was her “favorite,” she added.

According to Page Six’s source, the pair is finally pursuing the connection. “The one thing they have in common is they both enjoy going out to parties and restaurants,” they said, adding, “Unlike her ex Ben, who always had a scowl on his face when they were out.”

Jennifer Lopez as Jackie Cruz and Brett Goldstein as Daniel Blanchflower in "Office Romance." Ana Carballosa/Netflix

A source told People in May, “Her flirty energy with Brett is genuine. She really likes him,” but added that she’s “in a great place on her own right now though and doesn’t need a relationship to feel happy.”

Another told Page Six in June that Lopez and Goldstein “kept things professional on set while filming, but their chemistry was undeniable.”

Lopez and Affleck’s divorce was finalized last February. She filed on their second anniversary. “I should have done it sooner,” she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She added, “I’ve been doing it all wrong, trust me.”

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024 after just two years of marriage. Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

The singer was candid about her relationship track record last October when she spoke to Howard Stern.

“I’ve never truly been loved,” she said then, adding that her chosen partners “weren’t capable” of loving her back. “They don’t have it in them,” she explained. “They need to appreciate the little person inside of them. They need to love them.”

As for the dissolution of their whirlwind reunion and brief marriage, Affleck told GQ, “I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting. There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue.”

He later said that dating wasn’t top of mind. “I’m where I’m at, and I’m great, and who knows what adventures life will bring. I’m open to it, but I’m not trying to chase anything.”

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