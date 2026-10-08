ROLLING IN THE DOUGH Joe Rogan Gets Staggering Payday in New Podcast Deal He has the most popular podcast in the U.S. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Podcaster Joe Rogan has re-upped his lucrative podcast deal with Spotify.

The deal is similar to his previous one, as The Joe Rogan Experience will be distributed broadly for a staggering $250 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The partnership with Spotify has been an amazing fit, and they’re incredible to work with,” Rogan said. “I’m extremely happy and excited to continue with them for years to come.”

Rogan has broken with Trump on several issues, just over a year after full throatedly supporting the president's election bid. The Joe Rogan Experience

The Joe Rogan Experience has been No. 1 on Edison Research’s list of the most listened-to podcasts in the U.S. since tracking began in 2019. The show has more than 18 million followers on Spotify, and more than 21 million on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

His show reached about 28.4 million Americans in the second quarter of this year, according to Edison data.

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Since first entering a deal with Rogan in 2020, Spotify has remained largely hands-off with the show, letting Rogan and his team take editorial control.

“Joe has built something incredibly enduring, and his show continues to resonate with a massive global audience because there’s simply nothing else like it,” Jordan Newman, Spotify’s head of content partnerships, said.

Rogan is said to be one of the forces that got Trump back in office. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Rogan, a former independent-turned-MAGA, was a part of the so-called “podcast bros” credited with helping to get President Donald Trump elected in the last election, as their shows appeal to younger, male audiences.

But Rogan has grown very critical of the president in recent weeks, criticizing Trump’s immigration tactics and his disastrous war with Iran.

He has said the war in particular made Trump’s MAGA base feel “betrayed,” as Trump made starting “no new wars” a pillar of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Rogan has grown frustrated with Trump in his second presidency. The Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube

In what may be a clue as to where Trump voters are headed in the next presidential election cycle, Rogan has been heaping praise on Vice President JD Vance, calling him “f---ing amazing” and a “masterclass” in public speaking.

“He’s so good,” the podcaster said in March. “He’s great. Thank God for that guy. He’s so good at dismantling those dopey people.”

Play Video

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register