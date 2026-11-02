GETTING DESPERATE John Oliver Exposes MAGA’s ‘Saddest’ Midterms Meltdown The fate of a typically red state is hanging in the balance.

John Oliver has brutally exposed the “saddest” GOP midterm rally and the candidate behind it.

The host of Last Week Tonight roasted Texas Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton, whose empty rallies before the midterms are signaling trouble.

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At one such “last-minute” event, a Paxton supporter begged a sparse crowd: “Um, we’re probably about an hour out. Do me a favor, please don’t leave. And the reason why that is because I don’t want the media to turn it in, saying that people don’t like Ken Paxton. Well, it’s not our fault that we have jobs we got to do in the morning. I’m sorry.”

Ken Paxton speaks to supporters at a campaign event on October 22, 2026 in Brownsville, Texas. The Texas Senate race between Paxton and Democrat James Talarico is one of the most closely watched in the country. Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

Oliver laughed at this “rousing speech.”

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“Sure, but if you actually like the person you’re seeing, you don’t worry about work in the morning, do you?” he quipped. “You don’t leave a Springsteen concert at 8:30 saying, ‘Well, I was really hoping I’d see him do Born to Run, but it’s a work night.’ No, you drink two more beers and get your joints loose for Rosalita like an adult.”

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As the midterm elections on Nov. 3 approach, the late-night host also examined how “things don’t seem to be looking great for Republicans right now.”

State Representative James Talarico poses for a portrait at his campaign headquarters after launching his campaign for the seat currently held by Senator John Cornyn in Austin, Texas on September 9, 2025. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Texas Attorney General Paxton, 63, is squaring off against Democratic rising star James Talarico, 37. Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in nearly 40 years, but Talarico currently leads Paxton 51 percent to 47, according to a Nov. 1 YouGov poll. On the betting site Polymarket, the odds are 75 percent for Talarico to beat his opponent.

Scandal-plagued Paxton has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Republican US Senate candidate Ken Paxton reacts during a midterm election rally beside US President Donald Trump, in Lubbock, Texas, US October 27, 2026. Kaylee Greenlee/REUTERS

While he has drawn empty crowds and lukewarm welcomes at his rallies, Talarico has drawn lines that “stretched around the building and down the wide parking lot to a busy road,” according to the BBC.

Oliver called the Republicans’ approach to the midterms “truly ugly” and “plain weird,” citing attacks on Talarico and Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton.

The late-night host urged voters to “finally send a message to this administration” on Tuesday.

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