⏰⏰⏰ John Oliver Has 3-Word Warning for Dems’ Top Trump Admin Target Pentagon Pete’s fate at the White House looks bleak.

John Oliver dedicated Sunday night’s episode of Last Week Tonight to tearing down Trump’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, issuing a dire three-word warning for the flailing official.

After the Democrats’ historic midterm election wins last Tuesday, lawmakers have turned their attention to Hegseth, 46, who could soon face impeachment proceedings.

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Oliver unpacked Hegseth’s damning career as a top Trump administration official, explaining “the clear warning sign to be a disaster in this job, the damage he’s already done to the military and the irreparable harm he’s done to human beings overseas.”

“Many seemed to have run out of patience with Hegseth,” Oliver said. “In fact, in September, Republican Representative Thomas Massie moved to impeach him. But Speaker Mike Johnson conveniently sent lawmakers home early, ensuring that an impeachment resolution wouldn’t be taken up until after the midterm elections. But guess what?”

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“Tick tock, b---h,” Oliver said. “The midterms are over.”

John Oliver said Pete Hegseth has “always sucked.” Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

As the audience cheered, Oliver moved on to discuss Hegseth’s many controversies.

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“Unfortunately for Hegseth, a man obsessed with optics from day one in his job, things haven’t looked great,” Oliver explained.

“Early on, there was the SignalGate fiasco, where a journalist was inadvertently added to a Signal group chat about upcoming military strikes,” the HBO anchor explained. “And more recently, there’s been the war in Iran, which has been an utter fiasco that’s achieved none of this administration’s original goals. Not only has there been no regime change, the Strait of Hormuz is now under Iranian control, and there seems to be no easy way out of this conflict. All of that is pretty hard to spin away.”

The late-night host also delivered an impassioned assessment of the damage Hegseth has done in Iran amid the ongoing war that was a big factor in last week’s historic election defeats for the Republican Party. Oliver called war and its consequences for civilians “utterly heartbreaking.”

He continued, “Look, there is clearly damage here that cannot be undone, but the very least we can do is try and stem it by impeaching and removing this f---ing a-----e as soon as possible and ideally in a way that also ensures he’ll be barred from ever holding future federal office because it’s not like he is ever going to change.”

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth could face a congressional investigation. Eric Lee/Eric Lee/REUTERS

“So hopefully,” concluded Oliver, “Congress will fix what it never should have allowed to happen in the first place and remove him from office.”

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