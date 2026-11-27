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When Netflix’s super-popular series The Hunting Wives announced its new cast additions for Season 2, one name stood out: John Stamos. The impossibly handsome actor seemed like a natural fit for a show stuffed with wild plot twists, sex, and murder. How would television’s ultimate handsome man fit into this Texas world? Turns out, it’s not at all as you’d expect.

It’s a show full of corruption, from the highest branches of government down to the individual. Everyone is trying to get something out of someone, which, as this is The Hunting Wives, is very often sex. Though it’s a show mostly about the titular Hunting Wives, John Stamos doesn’t interact with any of them. His character focuses solely on a young guy named Brad (George Ferrier).

(L-R) George Ferrier as Brad and John Stamos as Chase Brylan. Dana Hawley/Netflix

In Season 2, Brad is desperate for guidance. His life unraveled in devastating fashion in Season 1, when both his girlfriend and mother were killed. That would be a breaking point for just about anyone, let alone a kid who is just 18. Season 2 finds him trying to achieve a sense of normalcy, but wherever he goes—including University, where he’s a freshman—his history follows him.

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One night in Episode 3, Brad is spiraling in college. The only thing he has is his music, and it often feels like his guitar is the only thing keeping him from losing his mind. He calls his father, hoping for help. His dad, a pastor, encourages him to get on his knees and pray for answers. It’s not exactly the warm, helpful response you’d want from your father in a time of crisis, but it’s unfortunately consistent with their relationship. He takes this advice, though, and prays for an answer.

“Show yourself to me,” he pleads. “Whatever you tell me to do, I’ll do it. You just need to send me a sign.”

Immediately, his phone starts buzzing. The man on the other line introduces himself as Chase Brylan (John Stamos), a big-time music producer intrigued by one of Brad’s viral music videos. The first thing we see is his snakeskin shoes and a glass of whiskey on the table before we pan back to Chase’s face, which is covered in shadow, signaling that he’s a seriously shady guy. As he stands up, he steps into the light, revealing his long hair, scuzzy beard, and jewelry that wouldn’t go amiss on a hippie.

John Stamos as Chase Brylan. Dana Hawley/Netflix

He promises Brad, “I’m about to change your life.” Stamos says it with a smile, yet it comes off as a threat—to the audience anyway. For Brad, it might just be the lifeline he needs to find himself.

It won’t surprise you to hear that Chase is not, in fact, Brad’s lifeline. What is amazing is how Stamos disappears into the role. The actor emerged on soaps like General Hospital, where he established himself as a bad-boy heartthrob. In Full House, he leaned into his good looks as the cuddly Uncle Jesse, mixing a rock-and-roll aesthetic with a lovable personality. It’s an arena that Stamos has thrived in for decades. He has an effortless charm that’s made him a legitimate television icon.

(L-R) Jennifer Daley as Stacy, Joyce Glenn as Monae, Jaime Ray Newman as Callie, Malin Akerman as Margo, and Alexandria DeBerry as Taylor. Dana Hawley/Netflix

Stamos weaponizes charm to an appropriately gnarly effect in The Hunting Wives. As Chase, he looks as unrecognizable as someone as recognizable as Stamos can be, disappearing into this greasy music-exec getup. He takes Brad to a bar, where he buys off a bartender so he can ply the underage Brad with booze.

“When you’re rich and famous, you can do anything,” Chase promises him, echoing the current president. He bigs up Brad, telling him how talented he is, and that he wants to make him a star. Creepily, he asks some women walking by if they want to have sex with Brad. Suddenly, Chase is exceptionally pushy, forcing Brad to work with him and reminding him he’s got a “golden ticket.” It’s an offer Brad can’t refuse. It’s a key reminder to never trust someone who wears sunglasses at night.

Brad is struggling with mental stability—something Chase is all too aware of, but it doesn’t matter to him. At a photoshoot, Chase pushes him to take poppers so he can “loosen up.” It’s the beginning of a slippery slope, one that Chase is happy to push him off. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg—it’s nothing compared to the ayahuasca he encourages him to take to unlock his artistry. I won’t spoil where it all leads, but it’s shocking.

It’s a remarkably creepy performance from a man known for the exact opposite. In Stamos, audiences have found comfort, but in The Hunting Wives, he’s smarmy, lecherous, and downright nasty. He’s a pusher, a manipulator, someone in a position of power primed to take advantage of an innocent, starry-eyed youngster.

It’s a Stamos we’ve never seen before, and it’s eerie enough to hope we never see him again—that’s just how good he is.

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