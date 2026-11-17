MAKE IT MAKE SENSE Jon Stewart Exposes One Big Problem With Sean Duffy’s Airline Excuse Trump’s transportation goon couldn’t adequately explain why a nationwide ground stop occurred.

Jon Stewart has ripped apart Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s excuse for the nationwide groundstop that sent shockwaves through the country on Friday.

The nation experienced its worst aviation crisis since September 11, 2001. But many believed Duffy, a former reality TV star, and other Trump administration officials offered an insufficient explanation for the crisis.

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On Monday night’s The Daily Show, Stewart exposed exactly why.

“I’m sure by Saturday morning, when Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had the time to fully investigate the issues, I’m sure they will come out and reassure Americans that they are on top of all of these technical problems,” began Stewart sarcastically.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was grilled by reporters after a mass cancellation of U.S. flights Eric Lee/REUTERS

But at a press conference, Duffy awkwardly rambled about technicalities. “In at least one of our remote FAA locations, a contractor was doing routine maintenance to switch telecommunication lines from old copper wire, and they were bringing it over to fiber,” Duff said. “That router that was being replaced as we switched from... from copper to fiber, it started flooding other routers in our air traffic control system.”

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Stewart retorted, “I’m guessing that you don’t want us to think about that answer too hard, right? About how switching one router in a remote location ends the miracle of human flight as we know it in our country.”

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“One router f---ed the entire aviation!” he joked.

A passenger walks by a flight board after the US Federal Aviation Administration lifted a national ground stop, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, US, November 14, 2026. Eric Lee/REUTERS

“Hey, you know what fail-safe program we should design our aviation system to mirror? Christmas lights,” he joked. “One bulb. ‘I’m sorry, kids, there’s no Christmas this year! One bulb went dead.’”

Stewart followed up with several pertinent questions for the administration: “No fail-safes in the system? No redundancies? Don’t you have a surge protector? How?”

“I can’t even order a Crunchwrap Supreme without two-factor authentication! But somehow, for the planes, there’s a turn-off-America switch in f---ing Arkansas!” he exclaimed.

The late-night host then mockingly pulled out a plug in his Comedy Central studio, inadvertently switching off the lights as the audience cheered.

“None of this,” he concluded, “makes any sense.”

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