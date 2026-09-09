‘RELENTLESS DENIAL’ Jon Stewart Exposes Trump’s Most ‘Obvious’ Lie Yet The president has lied about a major crisis, despite photographic evidence to the contrary.

Jon Stewart has ripped into the president for blatantly lying about the conditions of the USS Lincoln.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Daily Show, the late-night host exposed Donald Trump’s consistent lies and lack of transparency about the USS Abraham Lincoln, the ship that experienced a nightmare deployment for months amid the Iran war.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewart displayed pictures of the obviously rusting aircraft carrier. Chalinee Thirasupa/REUTERS

Stewart said the ship’s stories resonated with him “deeply,” adding about Trump, “I have never seen one person work so much and fix so little.”

“That’s the plight of the USS Lincoln,” he began.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Five thousand U.S. sailors and Marines serving on the USS Lincoln, stepping on dry land for the first time in more than nine months. The once-gleaming aircraft carrier docking in Thailand after 286 days at sea, covered in rust after a record-setting deployment,” he continued.

A photo composite of the USS Abraham Lincoln and images of the food being served on board during deployment. The Daily Beast/US Navy/X

Stewart displayed the many horrific pictures of the aircraft carrier, which sailors described in harrowing terms.

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The late-night host said that the rusted ship is “a metaphor.”

“This ship—a symbol of American might, ingenuity, technical know-how, patriotic determination—laid low by prolonged exposure to relentless, corrosive elements and reckless mismanagement,” he continued. “It’s not the USS Lincoln. It’s not. It’s just us. It’s us.”

Pete Hegseth has claimed reports of the ship have “completely misrepresented” the reality, despite ample evidence. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“This is what we look like as Americans inside after 18 months of this presidency,” said Stewart, in a scathing remark about Trump’s second term.

He then turned to Trump’s blatant agenda of lying about the carrier, one shared by his Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth. The administration has routinely denied widespread reports of rust, dwindling supplies, inadequate and inedible food, and a lack of maintenance onboard. Trump has gone as far as to say the Lincoln is “beautifully maintained.”

“People on the Lincoln, they say it’s beautifully maintained and beautifully taken care of,” the president told reporters.

The rusty vessel right before docking at the Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Laem Chabang, Chonburi province, Thailand. RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Stewart retorted, “It is obviously not.”

“A beautifully maintained, beautifully taken-care-of ship doesn’t look like the abandoned bridge near my high school where we used to smoke weed. It doesn’t,” the host concluded. “And it’s this relentless denial of reality that is just one of the elements eating away at the foundational, load-bearing structures that hold this country together.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register