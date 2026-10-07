TRIAGE TIME Jon Stewart Reveals Only Way to Hold Trump Family ‘Accountable’ The “Daily Show” host said he’s sick of officials “pantomiming” real action. Comedy Central

Jon Stewart, 63, has some suggestions for how Congress can save the country from President Donald Trump’s ravages.

“We’ve already shown there’s no accountability,” Stewart said on The Weekly Show podcast. “What I want to see is a full government effort of rebalancing this economy. This is about triage and the corruption of that family.”

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Faith in Trump has plummeted, with only 26 percent of Americans approving the president’s handling of the economy, according to a National Opinion Research Center poll. Voters are concerned about high costs of living, and Trump’s unpopular Iran war has driven up gas prices—though the president, 80, blames Democrats and Ukraine. September saw a hiring slowdown, prices are high for consumers, and Trump-imposed tariffs are harming American manufacturers.

Trump’s Iran war has resulted in soaring prices for American consumers. Meanwhile, Trump himself has an estimated net worth of about $7 billion. MANDEL NGAN/Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/Oversight committee.

Meanwhile, Forbes places Trump’s net worth at about $7 billion. He’s made $2.7 billion alone since he won the 2024 election, largely from crypto ventures and overseas deals.

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If Democrats win the House and Senate in the Nov. midterm elections, Stewart hopes to see a collective overhaul of Trump’s economic policies. Democrats would have to work together to plan a course of action, because the executive branch and MAGA representatives refuse to hold one another accountable, he said.

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“F---ing let them drain us like they think they’re gonna drain us; wall it off so it doesn’t infect the rest of the economy,” Stewart said. “And spend a total government effort on rebalancing labor versus capital with real ideas. That’s where all their efforts should be.”

Rising gas prices are just one of many reasons why Donald Trump and the GOP are expected to suffer brutal midterm results. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Stewart views a radical transformation as the only solution to the issues Trump’s economy has created. He said impeachment would not only take too long, but it would let elected officials perform taking action without actually making any changes. Instead, the government could keep avoiding the real, immediate problems facing its constituents.

“I don’t want to see a f---ing five-act performance play of House hearings,” Stewart said. “I just don’t want to see it. I don’t want to see everybody having the opportunity to pantomime accountability, because you know they’re actually not going to bring it.”

“You want to do some investigations and some s--t? That’s great,” he continued. “But on the triage list of what’s wrong in this country, it is, ‘I’m sorry, sir, You’re going to have to stay in the waiting room because this guy just got shot, and it sounds to me like you just have a sore throat.’ Like, do the s--t that actually is killing people right now. That’s all.”

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